Surprise, surprise or some might claim it really isn’t and fishery managers were simply off the mark on some coho forecasts this year.

Anyway you carve it up or which way your opinion sways, the good news is that hatchery coho may be kept in the Tulalip Bubble fishery on Saturdays and Sundays only from Sept. 17 through Sept. 25.

Fishing is open west of Tulalip Bay and within 2,000 feet of shore from the pilings at Old Bower’s Resort, to a fishing boundary marker approximately 1.4 miles northwest of Hermosa Point.

State fisheries reports a sufficient amount of hatchery coho are returning to Tulalip Bay to allow anglers to keep hatchery-marked coho only.

Daily limit is two salmon, and release wild chinook and coho. Anglers may fish with two poles if they have a Two-Pole Endorsement.

Other marine fishing options for coho and chinook are Hood Canal (Marine Catch Area 12) and Sinclair Inlet. Chinook fishing is also open in the San Juan Islands (7).