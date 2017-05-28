MIAMI (AP) — Mike Trout has left the Los Angeles Angels’ game at Miami after jamming his left hand while stealing second base.
Trout yelled in pain as he rose after sliding headfirst in the fifth inning Sunday. He was examined by a trainer, stayed in the game and took the field in the bottom of the inning, but was replaced in the sixth.
There was no immediate announcement regarding the injury.
Trout, the reigning American League MVP, was 0 for 2 when he left the game. He finished 2 for 9 in the series to drop his average to .337.
He hit his 16th homer Saturday to take the major league lead.
