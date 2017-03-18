KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) — Andy Murray has pulled out of the Miami Open with a right elbow injury.
The world’s top-ranked player and part-time South Florida resident made the announcement in a tweet on Saturday, saying he will turn his focus to the upcoming clay-court season.
Murray lost his only match at Indian Wells last week in straight sets to Canada’s Vasek Pospisil. He reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and won the final at Dubai this year.
Murray is a two-time winner at Key Biscayne, prevailing in 2009 and 2013. He also lost the 2015 final to Novak Djokovic, the three-time defending champion at the Miami Open.
“Apologies to the fans,” Murray said. “It’s one of my favorite tournaments.”
