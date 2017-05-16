OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been ruled out of Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the San Antonio Spurs with left knee soreness.
The Warriors announced the lineup just more than an hour before tipoff Tuesday night.
Iguodala had an MRI exam Monday that showed no serious damage after he was limited to 10 minutes in Sunday’s Game 1 win.
Fourth on Golden State in minutes during the postseason, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP is averaging 7.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
Most Read Stories
- Toxic West Seattle home that sparked insane bidding war replaced with $1.2M box house VIEW
- U2 at CenturyLink: Political, passionate, larger than life VIEW
- Pioneer Square's F.X. McRory's is moving
- Dad tries to fathom why son allegedly decapitated his mother
- Seattle police release dashcam video of officers’ response to Mayor Ed Murray’s home
Warriors acting coach Mike Brown says, “We feel like there’s a long list of guys we can choose from, based on who’s on the floor for the Spurs at the time and how our flow is offensively and defensively.”
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball