Ex-Dolphins cheerleader Lynn Aronberg — a staunch Donald Trump supporter — announced she has split from her Democratic-leaning husband, partly due to their political differences.

Lean to the left? Lean to the right? No kidding!

Teeing off

Dustin Johnson uncorked the PGA Tour’s longest drive since 2013 at the Bridgestone Invitational on Thursday — a whopping 439-yarder.

What, no launch angle and exit velocity?

Sports quiz

The No. 1 threat to the Golden State Warriors juggernaut next season, according to ESPN’s real plus-minus metric, are the:

a) Houston Rockets

b) San Antonio Spurs

c) 1992 Dream Team and Mr. Peabody’s Wayback Machine

Looking out for No. 1

The annual preseason rankings are out, and to no one’s surprise Alabama is No. 1 in the SEC, tops in the coaches’ poll and second in the NFC South.

Crayola payola

Last Wednesday, in case you missed it, was National Coloring Book Day.

Or as it’s better known around college jock factories, National Textbook Day.

He went deep

Falcons receiver Julio Jones lost a $150,000 earring while jet-skiing on a lake.

That’s what you call a costly drop.

Talking the talk

• Comedian Argus Hamilton, after the IOC ordered Los Angeles to upgrade its pistol-target venues for the 2028 Olympics: “What’s wrong with the freeways we already have?”

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, on Chicago experiencing a baby boom nine months after the Cubs’ World Series win: “This explains why high schools are vacant in Cleveland.”

Political football

President Trump blasted maverick Republican senators “that were carried over the line on my back” in the 2016 election.

So forget Marshawn Lynch: The Seahawks should’ve handed No. 45 the ball at the 1-yard line.

Out at home

Rockies closer Greg Holland, the MLB saves leader, sliced the index finger on his right throwing hand in a kitchen accident.

Or, as the PITCHf/x system described it for the injury report, a cutter on the outside part of the plate.

Don’t quoth a Raven

Ravens owner Steve Biscotti says he talked to Ray Lewis about the ramifications of signing controversial QB Colin Kaepernick.

What, Ray Rice wasn’t available?

Brown-and-out

Cleveland’s NFL team hasn’t won its season opener since 2004.

Browns fan to an Indians fan: “What’s a quality start?”

Headlines

• At TheOnion.com: “A-Rod donates $25 million to be displayed in glass case in Baseball Hall Of Fame.”

• At TheKicker.com: “USPS inducts Karl Malone into Mailman Hall of Fame.”

All in the details

The Rays’ Evan Longoria became the first player in major-league history to need a replay-review reversal (on a ninth-inning double) to hit for the cycle.

When others begin matching the feat, no doubt, MLB stat nuts will add the further distinction of “by a right-handed-hitting, California-born third baseman on natural grass on the road in a night game.”

Head games

If Adrian Beltre’s future Hall of Fame plaque doesn’t feature a cap it’s because he doesn’t want:

a) To slight any of the four teams he played for

b) Anything touching his head

Beam Bite Dept.

Gold-medal gymnast Simone Biles posted a 27-second video clip on Twitter that shows her coming out of an anesthetic haze after having her wisdom teeth removed.

Talk about degree of difficulty: The oral surgeon described the procedure as a Khorkina II dismount with 2½ twists.

Fasten your seat belts

Emergency rooms treat 30,000 annually for injuries from amusement-park accidents.

And you think the Mariners’ annual roller-coaster adventure is a rough ride?

He’s going long

Chargers QB Philip Rivers — despite his team’s move north to Los Angeles — says he’s keeping his home in north San Diego and hire a driver to take him on his 80-minute commute to work.

After going 75 miles up and down I-5 each day, 90-yard scoring drives ought to be a snap.

Subtracting himself

John Urschel, the Ravens’ math-genius lineman, abruptly retired from the NFL after three seasons.

In other words: MIT > CTE.

Hurting for cash

The hugely popular Web MD website has been sold for $2.8 billion.

The price tag was worth it, marketing analysts say, just to get the interactive Greg Oden diagnostic.

Paging Wile E. Coyote

Adrian Beltre got ejected after an umpire ordered him to quit standing outside the on-deck circle — so Beltre dragged the circle to where he’d been standing instead.

On the bright side, however, Beltre landed a product endorsement for Acme’s portable holes.

More headlines

• At TheKicker.com: “Brady turns 40, eligible for NFL senior-citizen discount on next fine.”

• At SportsPickle.com: “Dale Earnhardt Jr. submits paperwork for gas reimbursement.”

Quote marks

• Clippers forward Blake Griffin, via Twitter, after Rockets GM Daryl Morey says the NBA might be better off scrapping the MVP and other individual awards: “Honestly, we should do away with championships too. … Participation trophies for everybody.”

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, after Cowboys D-lineman David Irving lost a nipple ring during practice: “You think athletes feel stupid down on all fours looking for a lost contact lens?”

• Comedy writer Marc Ragovin, after ex-Giant Michael Strahan lost part of a finger in a recent accident: “ ‘Amateur,’ said Jason Pierre-Paul.”

• Mike Bianchi of the Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel, on NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. heading to the NBC broadcast booth next year: “The way he’s been driving this season, he better leave now if he wants to get there on time.”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, on Novak Djokovic announcing he is taking the rest of the tennis season off: “ ‘Way ahead of you,’ said the Philadelphia Phillies.”

• Dodgers GM Farhan Zaidi, to MLB.com, after making three trade-deadline deals to bolster the pitching staff of a club that was already 74-31: “I think it will definitely be an emotional boost for the team, although it’s hard to say they need it.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on all the roster churn surrounding the Oval Office: “Did nobody tell Trump that the MLB trade deadline didn’t apply to White House positions?”