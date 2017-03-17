Former Washington State football player Robert Barber pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree felony assault at his arraignment in Whitman County Superior Court Friday morning, and his trial date is set for May 15.

However, Barber, through his attorney Stephen Graham, has also filed a motion for dismissal of the second degree felony assault charge he’s facing after allegedly striking another man and causing a concussion at a party in Pullman last July.

Graham’s filing, which was submitted to Whitman County Superior Court on Friday, asks the court to dismiss the charge against Barber because, according to the filing, there is no medical evidence supporting the claim that Barber caused the victim to suffer a concussion.

The motion to dismiss will likely be heard in April, Graham said in a phone interview Friday afternoon.

According to Graham’s filing, second-degree assault is defined as when a person “intentionally assaults another and thereby recklessly inflicts substantial bodily harm.”

Graham asserts that in this case, there is “insufficient evidence” to prove that the victim suffered such injury at Barber’s hand.

Hockey

Matt Fonteyne scored two goals and the Everett Silvertips moved into first place in the U.S. Division and Western Conference with a 4-2 victory at Victoria.

The Silvertips (97) are one point ahead of Seattle (96) with two games remaining.

Carter Hart stopped 25 of 27 shots.

Softball

• The series opener for the Washington softball team scheduled for Friday afternoon against Arizona State has been postponed due to rain. Additionally, Saturday’s game has been moved to a 2 p.m. start. Friday’s postponed game will be played on Sunday in a doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m.

• Madison Cathcart had three hits and drove in five runs to help Seattle U to a 10-1 victory over Maine in Missoula, Montana. The Redhawks (7-17) lost to host Montana 4-3 in the second game.

In the opener, Cathcart scored twice and Kayla Gonzales had two hits and two RBI.

Montana’s MaKenna McGill walked and scored the winning run in the seventh on a double by Sydney Stites.

Savannah Loomis drove in two runs for the Redhawks.

Baseball

The Pac-12 Conference opener for No. 23 Washington against Utah was postponed due to rain. The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday at Husky Ballpark starting at 2 p.m.

• USC pounded out 15 hits in a 12-3 victory over visiting Washington State in the Pac-12 opener. James Rudkin hit two doubles for the Cougars (10-6) and scored two runs.

• Friday’s game between Seattle U and UC Irvine was rained out. The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

Notes

•A pair of Washington State hammer throwers opened the outdoor track and field season by etching their names in the Cougar all-time top ten rankings at the USC Trojan Invitational at Long Beach State’s Jack Rose Track.

Brock Eager was the runner-up in the men’s hammer with his lifetime-best toss of 212 feet, 4 inches. His throw is the sixth-best in WSU all-time. Katie Wardsworth also heaved the hammer a PR distance of 188-4 for second place in the women’s event. Wardsworth, who started the season with the fifth-best hammer mark in school history, moved up a notch.

• The Seattle U women’s tennis team dropped its conference opener to New Mexico State 5-2.