Salmon forecasts for 2017 will be unveiled Feb. 28 by state Fish and Wildlife, but a few early hints of what to expect have already come to light.

The Oregon Production Index – which provides ocean coho abundance forecasts for Columbia River and northern Oregon coast- announced this week showed numbers will likely be down although it should provide some ocean and in-river fisheries this summer and fall, but specifics won’t be known until mid-March.

“I would characterize these Columbia River coho returns as OK, and definitely not great,” said Wendy Beeghly, a state Fish and Wildlife coastal salmon manager. “They are quite similar to what we saw in 2010 and 2011, and during those years it wasn’t great for fishing.”

The forecast calls for 496,200 coho to arrive off the Washington-Oregon coast, compared to a preseason forecast of 549,200 last year and an actual return of 317,000. That pales in comparison to a forecast of 1,015,000 in 2015 and an actual return of 322,100 and a forecast in 2014 of 964,100 with a return of 1,240,800.

The Columbia subtotal this season is 386,300 (380,600 last year and 223,100 actual return) – these are fish that turn the corner of southwest Washington and doesn’t include the northern Oregon coast.

The Columbia forecast last year was 777,100 coho, but less than a third actually returned – 242,300. Poor ocean conditions and a lack of feed could have played a negative role.

While the Columbia coho numbers are part of how fishing seasons are shaped, they are just a small piece to the puzzle.

“What I’m more concerned about is what we will see for the rest of the coast and that is what limited our fisheries last year,” Beeghly said. “There are so many coastal coho stocks that could limit us. I’m not freaked out about these (OPI) numbers, and I’ll be cautiously optimistic until I see the others.”

Some other early Columbia River salmon returns were released in December, and offer anglers another glimpse of what anglers can expect.

“We hit the peak for bright chinook stocks,” Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist said in an interview back in December. “Overall, we over-predicted all fall chinook stocks by about a third this past year. We’re on the backside of the peak, so hopefully our predictors will catch up.”

The Columbia River upriver bright stocks of fall chinook should be similar to years before 2013, which were 295,900 in 2012, 322,200 in 2011 and 324,900 in 2010.

Coastal salmon anglers have been relatively spoiled by very good fishing as fall chinook returns between 2013 and 2015 were at or well above record levels.

The all-time actual return record dating to 1938 was 1,268,400 adult chinook in 2013, which was 227 percent of the 2003-to-2012 average of 557,600 adult fish. In 2014, the actual return was 1,159,000, which was second-highest on record.

There was supposed to be another robust return of 960,000 fall chinook in 2016, but preliminary returns are about two-thirds of the forecast.

The 2017 bright stock jack chinook run is about half the recent 10-year average. Jacks are salmon that return a year earlier than their siblings to spawn and are used to help forecast the upcoming year’s run.

Most forecasted Columbia River return is comprised of “upriver” chinook. These are fish produced above Bonneville Dam, including upriver bright, Bonneville Pool Hatchery tule and pool upriver bright chinook.

Many also spawn naturally in the Hanford Reach, the last free-flowing stretch of the Columbia in eastern Washington. This area has become a hot spot for anglers in late summer and early fall.

Tule stocks return mostly to Lower Columbia River tributaries, plus the large Spring Creek National Fish Hatchery of the Columbia Gorge in eastern Skamania County.

While tule stocks return to freshwater in a less-desirable condition than bright chinook, their harvest often determines how long angling can stay open off the coast.

Fisheries officials bracing for better season setting management

Last year’s salmon seasons were some of the hardest to craft in recent historic history, and Puget Sound salmon seasons hit a stalemate after the state and tribal fishery officials couldn’t come to terms on how to craft fisheries due to what was expected to be a very poor Puget Sound coho return.

Some of the most draconian fishing seasons were set at the end of May – more than a month later than usual – and led to widespread closures in Puget Sound although it was later determined that coho returns weren’t as bad as thought and some fisheries were reopened in late fall.

“What we have heard early on is most coho runs in Puget Sound and the coast came in better than predicted,” Beeghly said. “It wasn’t a banner year, but in most places we met spawning escapement goals. That is encouraging as a lot of places weren’t expected to meet goals.”

The ocean salmon fisheries weren’t as complicated to figure out although since all fisheries are intertwined it wasn’t a simple hop, skip and jump for fisheries managers. In general summer fishing seasons in the ocean off Ilwaco, Westport, La Push and Neah Bay were lackluster. Ilwaco was the only port open for hatchery coho fishing last summer.

The overall sport catch last summer was 35,000 chinook and 18,900 hatchery-marked coho compared to 2015 when it was 64,000 chinook and 150,800 hatchery-marked coho.

“It was really slow coho fishing last year (off Ilwaco), and catch rates were low all season long,” Beeghly said. “We had a few good days, but it was spotty overall.”

Ocean salmon fishing opened on July 1, and all ports never saw early closures, which ended on either Aug. 21 or Aug. 31.

“We did end up catching our full coho quota,” Beeghly said. “When you look at the chinook fisheries we had pretty slow fishing for both commercial and sport, and run sizes weren’t terrible.”

Fisheries managers indicated that anglers should’ve caught more chinook based on forecasts, but something was askew, and the fish were either out too deep or stayed up in northern waters much longer

“Sometimes availability doesn’t determine what the run sizes really are especially when you factor in other reasons,” Beeghly said.

Not all was lost in 2016, and the coho seen in creel checks, sport and commercial catches and spawning bed surveys were more robust and larger-sized fish.

Will anglers be blushing in this odd-numbered year

This is also an odd year, and no were not talking about anything strange, but an odd-numbered year means the return of pink salmon, which have provided a bright beacon of light when other salmon runs have declined.

Back in 2015, more than 6.7-million pink salmon (6.2-million in 2013) were forecasted to return to Puget Sound.

The Nisqually River forecast alone called for a whopping 979,298 pinks (764,000 in 2013). Other pink forecasts in 2015 included the Puyallup river system, 837,967 (1.24-million in 2013); Green, which spills out into Elliott Bay, 626,102 (1.3-million); Skagit, 603,385 (1.23-million); Snohomish, more than 1.6-million (988,621); Nooksack, 281,979 (154,075); and Stillaguamish, 210,062 (409,700).

The height of the pink fishery usually occurs at the end of July through August, and they provide a “saving grace” fun time for many anglers as accessing them from the Strait of Juan de Fuca clear into southern Puget Sound is relatively easy from shore or a boat.

The downside to those grand runs of 2015 was an unusually hot summer faced with drought like conditions in the rivers. Biologists say the pinks suffered right along with other salmon runs that year with many dying before reaching spawning grounds, and exactly to what extent of the damage isn’t known yet, but preliminary numbers will be out at the end of this month.

State Fish and Wildlife will release salmon forecasts during a public meeting held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Natural Resources Building, Room 172, 1111 Washington St. S.E. in Olympia. Final seasons will hopefully be announced April 7-12 in Sacramento, California.

2016 ocean salmon by numbers

ILWACO

(18,900 is hatchery catch quota and 10,200 is catch chinook quota. Ilwaco closed for salmon fishing on Aug. 27.)

JULY: 1,296 anglers July 1-3 caught 158 chinook and 1,446 hatchery coho for 7.7 percent of the coho catch quota and 1.5 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average catch per rod was 0.12 for chinook and 1.12 for coho for a total catch per rod of 1.24; 1,212 anglers July 4-10 caught 57 chinook and 1,467 hatchery coho for 15.4 percent of the coho catch quota and 2.1 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average catch per rod was 0.05 for chinook and 1.21 for coho for a total catch per rod of 1.26; 2,156 anglers July 11-17 caught 811 chinook and 1,467 hatchery coho for 23.2 percent of the coho catch quota and 10.1 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average catch per rod was 0.38 for chinook and 0.68 for coho for a total catch per rod of 1.06; 3,037 anglers July 18-24 caught 1,354 chinook and 610 hatchery coho for 27.1 percent of the coho catch quota and 23.6 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average catch per rod was 0.45 for chinook and 0.20 for coho for a total catch per rod of 0.65; 1,649 anglers July 25-31 caught 334 chinook and 243 hatchery coho for 28.4 percent of the coho catch quota and 26.9 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average catch per rod was 0.20 for chinook and 0.14 for coho for a total catch per rod of 0.34.

AUGUST: 3,185 anglers Aug. 1-7 caught 447 chinook and 1,332 hatchery coho for 31.3 percent of the coho catch quota and 35.5 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average catch per rod was 0.56 for chinook and 0.42 for coho for a total catch per rod of 0.14; 5,105 anglers Aug. 8-14 caught 1,125 chinook and 2,721 hatchery coho for 49.9 percent of the coho catch quota and 42.3 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average catch per rod was 0.22 for chinook and 0.53 for coho for a total catch per rod of 0.75; 5,741 anglers Aug. 15-21 caught 689 chinook and 4,805 hatchery coho for 75.1 percent of the coho catch quota and 48.8 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average catch per rod was 0.12 for chinook and 0.84 for coho for a total catch per rod of 0.96; 4,564 anglers Aug. 22-18 caught 1,021 chinook and 4,045 hatchery coho for 95.3 percent of the coho catch quota and 58.6 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average catch per rod was 0.22 for chinook and 0.89 for coho for a total catch per rod of 1.11.

WESTPORT

(16,600 is chinook catch quota. Westport closed for salmon fishing on Aug. 21.)

JULY: 1,755 anglers July 1-3 caught 431 chinook for 2.6 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average was 0.25 chinook per rod; 1,441 anglers July 4-10 caught 681 chinook (plus three coho illegally kept) for 6.7 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average was 0.47 chinook per rod; 2,331 anglers July 11-17 caught 1,192 chinook (plus 215 coho caught in Area 1) for 13.9 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average was 0.51 chinook per rod; 3,033 anglers July 18-24 caught 1,490 chinook (plus 33 coho caught in Area 1) for 22.9 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average was 0.49 chinook per rod; 1,070 anglers July 25-31 caught 420 chinook (plus four coho caught in Area 1) for 25.4 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average was 0.39 chinook per rod.

AUGUST: 3,055 anglers Aug. 1-7 caught 2,463 chinook for 40.2 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average was 0.81 chinook per rod; 3,217 anglers Aug. 8-14 caught 1,546 chinook (plus three coho caught in Area 1) for 49.5 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average was 0.48 chinook per rod; 1,977 anglers Aug. 15-21 caught 207 chinook (plus 241 coho caught in Area 1) for 50.8 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average was 0.10 chinook per rod; 55 anglers Aug. 22-28 caught 16 chinook (42 coho and chinook all caught in Area 1) for 50.9 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average was 0.30 chinook per rod.

LA PUSH

(2,000 is chinok catch quota. La Push closed for salmon fishing on Aug. 21.)

JULY: 193 anglers July 13 caught 50 chinook (plus one coho illegally kept) for 2.5 percent of the catch quota. Average was 0.26 chinook per rod; 134 anglers July 4-10 caught 20 chinook for 3.5 percent of the catch quota, and average was 0.15 chinook per rod; 109 anglers July 11-17 caught 44 chinook (plus two coho illegally kept) for 5.8 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average was 0.41 chinook per rod; 235 anglers July 18-24 caught 104 chinook for 11.0 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average was 0.44 chinook per rod; 31 anglers July 25-31 caught two chinook for 11.1 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average was 0.06 chinook per rod.

AUGUST: 201 anglers Aug. 1-7 caught 20 chinook for 12.1 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average was 0.10 chinook per rod; 139 anglers Aug. 8-14 caught 14 chinook (plus two coho illegally caught) for 12.8 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average was 0.10 chinook per rod; 48 anglers Aug. 15-21 caught no chinook for 12.8 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average was 0.00 chinook per rod.

NEAH BAY

(6,200 is chinook catch quota. Neah Bay closed for salmon fishing through Aug. 21.)

JULY: 1,413 anglers July 1-3 caught 495 chinook (plus 16 coho iellegally kept) for 8.0 percent of the catch quota. Average was 0.35 chinook per rod; 1,899 anglers July 4-10 caught 734 chinook (plus eight coho illegally kept) for 19.8 percent of the catch quota, and average was 0.39 chinook per rod; 1,942 anglers July 11-17 caught 998 chinook for 35.9 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average was 0.51 chinook per rod;1,376 anglers July 18-24 caught 600 chinook (plus two coho illegally caught) for 45.6 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average was 0.44 chinook per rod; 894 anglers July 25-31 caught 190 chinook (plus five coho illegally caught) for 48.6 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average was 0.21 chinook per rod.

AUGUST: 263 anglers Aug. 1-7 caught 128 chinook (plus seven coho illegally caught) for 50.7 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average was 0.49 chinook per rod; 200 anglers Aug. 8-14 caught 56 chinook (plus 12 coho illegally caught) for 51.6 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average was 0.28 chinook per rod; 288 anglers Aug. 15-21 caught 71 chinook (plus four coho illegally caught) for 52.8 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average was 0.25 chinook per rod.

COAST-WIDE

(18,900 is hatchery catch quota for Ilwaco only, and 35,000 is chinook catch quota)

JULY: 4,657 anglers July 1-3 caught 1,134 chinook and 1,463 hatchery coho for 7.7 percent of the hatchery coho catch quota and 3.2 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average per rod was 0.24 for chinook and 0.31 for hatchery coho for total of 0.56; 4,685 anglers July 4-10 caught 1,491 chinook and 1,478 hatchery coho for 15.6 percent of the hatchery coho catch quota and 7.5 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average per rod was 0.32 for chinook and 0.32 for hatchery coho for total of 0.56 for a total catch per rod of 0.63; 6,539 anglers July 11-17 caught 3,046 chinook and 1,684 hatchery coho for 24.5 percent of the hatchery coho catch quota and 16.2 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average per rod was 0.47 for chinook and 0.26 for hatchery coho for total catch per rod of 0.72; 7,681 anglers July 18-24 caught 3,548 chinook and 645 hatchery coho for 28.6 percent of the hatchery coho catch quota and 26.4 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average per rod was 0.46 for chinook and 0.08 for hatchery coho for total catch per rod of 0.55; 3,688 anglers July 25-31 caught 946 chinook and 252 hatchery coho for 30.0 percent of the hatchery coho catch quota and 29.1 percent of the chinook catch quota, and average per rod was 0.26 for chinook and 0.07 for hatchery coho for total catch per rod of 0.32.

AUGUST: 6,705 anglers Aug. 1-7 caught 3,058 chinook and 1,339 hatchery coho for 37.0 percent (7,002 cumulative coho catch) of the hatchery coho catch quota and 37.9 percent (13,254) of the chinook catch quota, and average per rod was 0.46 for chinook and 0.20 for hatchery coho for total catch per rod of 0.66; 8,661 anglers Aug. 8-14 caught 2,740 chinook and 2,738 hatchery coho for 51.5 percent (9,739 cumulative coho catch) of the hatchery coho catch quota and 45.7 percent (15,994) of the chinook catch quota, and average per rod was 0.32 for chinook and 0.32 for hatchery coho for total catch per rod of 0.63; 8,053 anglers Aug. 15-21 caught 966 chinook and 5,050 hatchery coho for 78.1 percent (14,753 cumulative coho catch) of the hatchery coho catch quota and 48.4 percent (16,938) of the chinook catch quota, and average per rod was 0.12 for chinook and 0.63 for hatchery coho for total catch per rod of 0.75; 4,564 anglers Aug. 22-28 caught 1,021 chinook and 4,045 hatchery coho for 98.3 percent (18,573 cumulative coho catch) of the hatchery coho catch quota and 51.2 percent (17,933) of the chinook catch quota, and average per rod was 0.22 for chinook and 0.89 for hatchery coho for total catch per rod of 1.11.

Other meeting dates to set the salmon fishing seasons better known as the North of Falcon Process are:

March 7-13: Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting at Hilton Vancouver Washington, 301 W. Sixth Street in Vancouver (PFMC adopts a range of ocean fishery options, including catch quotas for sport and commercial fisheries).

March 9: Grays Harbor Advisory Group Meeting (open to the public) 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; WDFW Region 6 Montesano Office, 48 Devonshire Road in Montesano (Discussion of management objectives and preliminary fishery options for Grays Harbor).

March 14: Willapa Bay Advisory Group Meeting (open to the public) 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Raymond High School Library, 1016 Commercial St. in Raymond (Discussion of management objectives and preliminary fishery options for Willapa Bay).

March 15: Puget Sound Recreational Fisheries Discussion 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; WDFW Mill Creek Office, 16018 Mill Creek Blvd. in Mill Creek (Public discussion of pre-season forecasts and possible salmon fisheries).

March 16: Puget Sound Recreational Fisheries Discussion 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Trinity Methodist Church, 100 South Black Ave., Sequim (Public discussion of pre-season forecasts and possible salmon fisheries).

March 17: First North of Falcon Meeting 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; General Administration Auditorium, 210 11th Ave. SW in Olympia (Discussion of management objectives and preliminary fishery proposals for sport and commercial fisheries in Puget Sound and coastal Washington, with limited discussion of the Columbia River and ocean fisheries).

March 23: Willapa Bay Public Meeting 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Raymond Elks, 326 Third St. in Raymond (Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Willapa Bay. Fishery management objectives and preliminary fishing opportunities for 2017 are discussed).

March 24: Columbia River and Ocean Fisheries Discussion 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Vancouver Water Resources Education Center, 4600 SE Columbia Way in Vancouver (Public meeting to present results of state-tribal negotiations and analyses of ocean and Columbia River fisheries proposals. With public participation, preferred seasons are developed for ocean and Columbia River area sport and commercial fisheries).

March 27: Public Hearing on Ocean Salmon Management Options 7 p.m.; Chateau Westport – Beach Room, 710 W. Hancock in Westport (Public hearing, sponsored by the Pacific Fishery Management Council, to receive comments on the proposed ocean salmon fishery management options adopted by the council during its early March meeting).

March 28: Mid-Columbia River Fisheries Discussion 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Chelan PUD, 327 N Wenatchee Ave. in Wenatchee (Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Columbia River sport fisheries).

March 28: Grays Harbor Fisheries Discussion 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Montesano City Hall, 112 N Main St. in Montesano (Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Grays Harbor. Fishery management objectives and preliminary fishing opportunities for 2017 are discussed).

March 29: Mid-Columbia/Snake Rivers Fisheries Discussion 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Walla Walla Community College, Clarkston Campus Auditorium, 1470 Bridge St. in Clarkston (Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Columbia River sport fisheries).

March 30: Columbia River Fisheries Discussion 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Benton PUD Auditorium, 2721 W. 10th Ave. in Kennewick (Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Columbia River fall commercial and sport fisheries).

March 30: Willapa Bay Fisheries Discussion 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Raymond High School Library, 1016 Commercial St. in Raymond (Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Willapa Bay. Fishery management objectives and preliminary fishing opportunities for 2017 are discussed).

April 4: North of Falcon Meeting 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Lynnwood Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave West in Lynnwood (Public meeting to present results of state-tribal negotiations and analyses of preliminary fishery proposals. With public participation, preferred options are developed for Puget Sound sport and commercial fisheries).

April 5: Columbia River/Ocean Fisheries Discussion 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Office Building 2 Auditorium, 1115 Washington Street SE in Olympia (Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary ocean options and possible commercial and recreational fisheries in the ocean and Columbia River).

April 7-12: Final Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting at DoubleTree by Hilton Sacramento, 2001 Point West Way in Sacramento, Calif. (PFMC adopts final ocean fisheries regulations and state-tribal fishing plans are finalized for all inside area commercial and sport salmon fisheries).