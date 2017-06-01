Share story

MVP – Becca Jewett – Bellevue Christian – Senior

1st Team

Katie Pippel – Bellevue Christian – Junior

Genna Walker – Bellevue Christian – Senior

Kelli Ronish – Seattle Christian – Senior

Carlee Ronish – Seattle Christian – Senior

Makenzie May – Seattle Christian – Senior

Chloe Kuyper – Vashon – Sophomore

Hannah McArthur – Vashon – Senior

Makenna McVey – Vashon – Senior

Celine LaBossier – Bellevue Christian – Junior

Jasmine Hathaway – Bellevue Christian – Junior

 

2nd Team

Holly Darrow – Bellevue Christian – Sophomore

Annie Whitton – Bellevue Christian – Junior

Lexi Bates – Seattle Christian – Senior

Madison Fors – Seattle Christian – Junior

Mia Knight – Vashon – Sophomore

Olivia Larson – Vashon – Sophomore

Aimee Olson – Vashon – Senior

Hanna Nakamura – Bellevue Christian – Junior

Hannah Glynn – Seattle Christian – Junior

 

Coach of the Year – Heather Jurs – Vashon

Sportsmanship Award – Vashon

