MVP – Becca Jewett – Bellevue Christian – Senior
1st Team
Katie Pippel – Bellevue Christian – Junior
Genna Walker – Bellevue Christian – Senior
Most Read Stories
- Paul Allen’s colossal Stratolaunch plane emerges from its lair VIEW
- Future grandma has problem with plans for naming granddaughter | Dear Carolyn
- Young father run down, killed in Grays Harbor County campground confrontation
- Mary Kay Letourneau's husband files for legal separation
- Evergreen State College closes after ‘direct threat to campus safety’
Kelli Ronish – Seattle Christian – Senior
Carlee Ronish – Seattle Christian – Senior
Makenzie May – Seattle Christian – Senior
Chloe Kuyper – Vashon – Sophomore
Hannah McArthur – Vashon – Senior
Makenna McVey – Vashon – Senior
Celine LaBossier – Bellevue Christian – Junior
Jasmine Hathaway – Bellevue Christian – Junior
2nd Team
Holly Darrow – Bellevue Christian – Sophomore
Annie Whitton – Bellevue Christian – Junior
Lexi Bates – Seattle Christian – Senior
Madison Fors – Seattle Christian – Junior
Mia Knight – Vashon – Sophomore
Olivia Larson – Vashon – Sophomore
Aimee Olson – Vashon – Senior
Hanna Nakamura – Bellevue Christian – Junior
Hannah Glynn – Seattle Christian – Junior
Coach of the Year – Heather Jurs – Vashon
Sportsmanship Award – Vashon
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.