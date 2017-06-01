Coach of the Year
Traci Odegard
Sportsmanship
Liberty
Most Read Stories
- Paul Allen’s colossal Stratolaunch plane emerges from its lair VIEW
- Future grandma has problem with plans for naming granddaughter | Dear Carolyn
- Young father run down, killed in Grays Harbor County campground confrontation
- Mary Kay Letourneau's husband files for legal separation
- Evergreen State College closes after ‘direct threat to campus safety’
MVP
Kiki Milloy
Pitcher
|Tori Bivens
|Lake Washington
|1st Team
|Jane Wilson
|Lake Washington
|2nd Team
Catcher
|Jennifer Cummings
|Redmond
|1st Team
|Briar Swayne
|Juanita
|2nd Team
1st Base
|Marissa Ewald
|Lake Washington
|1st Team
|Jayme Shaw
|Liberty
|2nd Team
2nd Base
|Brynn Radke
|Juanita
|1st Team
|Olivia Kane
|Mercer Island
|2nd Team
|Anna Robinson
|Lake Washington
|2nd Team
SS
|Kristina Warford
|Juanita
|1st Team
|Madi George
|Bellevue
|1st Team
|Angel Vo Le
|Interlake
|2nd Team
3rd Base
|Sasha Mitchell
|Juanita
|1st Team
|Mara Kipnis
|Redmond
|2nd Team
OF
|Lauren Lund
|Redmond
|1st Team
|Lexi Martin
|Interlake
|1st Team
|Emma Rosendal
|Lake Washington
|1st Team
|Avery Alexander
|Interlake
|2nd Team
|Stuart Buxton
|Bellevue
|2nd Team
|Haley Hanson
|Redmond
|2nd Team
|Montana Jones
|Bellevue
|2nd Team
UTL
|Lindsay Tsujikawa
|Redmond
|1st Team
|Ren Watanabe
|Interlake
|2nd Team
DH
|Lexi Blackburn
|Juanita
|1st Team
Honorable Mention
|BELLEVUE
|Amelia Beadsley
|Kama Boswell
|Kendall Mecham
|Kelly Treves
|INTERLAKE
|Emma Gortner
|Rachel Lotzkar
|JUANITA
|Kaci Gordon
|Tatum Kawabata
|Megan Murray
|Jordan Schroeder
|LAKE WASHINGTON
|Lindsay Allan
|Hailey Menssen
|Abigail Mills
|Olivia Smallman
|LIBERTY
|Sarah Abraham
|Kendall Kauzlarich
|Alexis Serna
|Taylor Thatcher
|MERCER ISLAND
|Angelina Barokas
|Camryn Steiner
|Jessica Ramseyer
|Maddie Rowe
|REMOND
|Camille Eaton
|Keona Tibbs
|Sophia Viola
|Audrey Walker
|SAMMAMISH
|Jaylin Cabales
|Kylie Beagles
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.