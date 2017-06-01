Share story

Coach of the Year

Traci Odegard

Sportsmanship

Liberty

MVP

Kiki Milloy

Pitcher

Tori Bivens Lake Washington 1st Team
Jane Wilson Lake Washington 2nd Team

 

Catcher

Jennifer Cummings Redmond 1st Team
Briar Swayne Juanita 2nd Team

 

1st Base

Marissa Ewald Lake Washington 1st Team
Jayme Shaw Liberty 2nd Team

 

2nd Base

Brynn Radke Juanita 1st Team
Olivia Kane Mercer Island 2nd Team
Anna Robinson Lake Washington 2nd Team

 

SS

Kristina Warford Juanita 1st Team
Madi George Bellevue 1st Team
Angel Vo Le Interlake 2nd Team

 

 

3rd Base

Sasha Mitchell Juanita 1st Team
Mara Kipnis Redmond 2nd Team

 

OF

Lauren Lund Redmond 1st Team
Lexi Martin Interlake 1st Team
Emma Rosendal Lake Washington 1st Team
Avery Alexander Interlake 2nd Team
Stuart Buxton Bellevue 2nd Team
Haley Hanson Redmond 2nd Team
Montana Jones Bellevue 2nd Team

 

UTL

Lindsay Tsujikawa Redmond 1st Team
Ren Watanabe Interlake 2nd Team

 

DH

Lexi Blackburn Juanita 1st Team

 

Honorable Mention

BELLEVUE Amelia Beadsley
Kama Boswell
Kendall Mecham
Kelly Treves
INTERLAKE Emma Gortner
Rachel Lotzkar
JUANITA Kaci Gordon
Tatum Kawabata
Megan Murray
Jordan Schroeder
LAKE WASHINGTON Lindsay Allan
Hailey Menssen
Abigail Mills
Olivia Smallman
LIBERTY Sarah Abraham
Kendall Kauzlarich
Alexis Serna
Taylor Thatcher
MERCER ISLAND Angelina Barokas
Camryn Steiner
Jessica Ramseyer
Maddie Rowe
REMOND Camille Eaton
Keona Tibbs
Sophia Viola
Audrey Walker
SAMMAMISH Jaylin Cabales
Kylie Beagles
