WASHINGTON (AP) — Borrowing a page from their opponent’s style playbook, the Boston Celtics showed up wearing black clothes ahead of Game 6 of their playoff series against the Washington Wizards.
The Celtics’ attire Friday night could be seen as a nod to what the Wizards did before a regular-season matchup in January that became known as the “Funeral Game.” Washington’s players dressed all in black, then beat Boston.
A Boston victory Friday would end the series and send the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals.
Celtics players Avery Bradley and Gerald Green both insisted that the fashion choice was not planned.
Most Read Stories
- Did you feel that? Small earthquake off Whidbey Island shakes region after Bremerton swarm
- What happens after a swarm of earthquakes strikes the Seattle region? Here’s what the experts say
- World’s first light rail on a floating bridge: For I-90, Sound Transit had to invent ‘a brilliant solution’ WATCH
- Helicopter crew warns paddle-boarders about nearby sharks VIEW
- Jenny Durkan, former U.S. attorney, to run for Seattle mayor
Both coaches joked about the topic pregame.
Asked about his players’ sartorial decision, Boston’s Brad Stevens said: “I’m not on the text chain. By design.”
Washington’s Scott Brooks said with a smile: “I don’t care what they wear. I really don’t care.”
Then he added: “Wearing black, it’s great. It’s a great color. Makes me look thin, right?”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.