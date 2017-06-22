ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Ai Miyazato has known for 10 months that this season would be her last on the LPGA Tour.
The former world No. 1 from Japan is more relaxed entering this week’s NW Arkansas Championship after announcing her retirement last month.
It’s the first tournament in the U.S. for the 32-year-old Miyazato since making her retirement official. It’s also the site of her last LPGA Tour win — a final-round comeback victory at Pinnacle Country Club in 2012.
World No. 2 Lydia Ko is the defending champion at the event, which also features former No. 1 and local favorite Stacy Lewis.
Lewis won the event in 2014 and played in college at the nearby University of Arkansas.