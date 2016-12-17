MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have reinstated running back Adrian Peterson from injured reserve, clearing the way for him to return Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Vikings announced the roster move Saturday. Peterson said in a radio interview Friday that he plans to return after sitting out the previous 11 games with a torn right meniscus. He has not played since Week 2 against Green Bay.

The Vikings (7-6) are playing under the assumption they need to win their final three games to have a shot at the playoffs, and Peterson’s return should help their cause.

Minnesota cut defensive tackle Toby Johnson to make room on the roster for Peterson.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL