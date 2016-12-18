Adrian Peterson is active for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Peterson announced on Friday that he was ready to return after missing the previous 11 games with a torn meniscus in his right knee and was listed as active before the game on Sunday. The Vikings also activated center Joe Berger after he missed the previous two games with a concussion.

Safety Harrison Smith (ankle), cornerback Trae Waynes (concussion), right guard Brandon Fusco (concussion) and receiver Laquon Treadwell (hamstring) were out.

For the Colts, tight end Dwayne Allen (hip), safety T.J. Green (ankle), receiver Phillip Dorsett (groin) and defensive tackle Zach Kerr (concussion) are active after being listed as questionable on Friday.

A.J. Green is inactive for the Bengals’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the fourth straight game that the receiver has missed with a strained right hamstring.

Green returned to practice on a limited basis last week. He hopes to play in one of the final two games. Defensive end Wallace Gilberry is inactive for the third straight game with a calf injury.

The Steelers are missing receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey, who is out with a foot injury. Safety Shamarko Thomas is inactive with a concussion.

Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston was active against Tennessee after missing practice with an illness early in the week, then dealing with inflammation in his surgically repaired knee. Starting cornerback Phillip Gaines was inactive for Kansas City with a knee injury.

Lions leading rusher Theo Riddick will miss his second straight game with a wrist injury. Riddick, who also has 53 catches for 371 yards and five touchdowns, had been listed doubtful for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

The biggest surprise for the Giants was that backup quarterback Ryan Nassib is inactive with a recurring sore elbow. He was not on the injury report this week. Veteran Josh Johnson will back up Eli Manning.

Also inactive are receiver Tavarres King, safety Nat Berhe, offensive lineman Will Beatty, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, defensive tackle Robert Thomas and linebacker Deontae Skinner.

Left guard Justin Pugh will play for the first time since injuring a knee against the Eagles and missing the next five games.

___

INDIANAPOLIS AT MINNESOTA

Colts: WR Donte Moncrief, S Duke Williams, CB Charles James, LB 48 Deiontrez Mount, OL 71 Denzelle Good, OL, DT 97 Arthur Jones

Vikings: QB Taylor Heinicke, WR Laquon Treadwell, S Harrison Smith, CB Trae Waynes, RG Brandon Fusco, OG Willie Beavers, DE Stephen Weatherly.

___

PITTSBURGH AT CINCINNATI

Steelers: WR Demarcus Ayers, QB Zach Mettenberger, S Shamarko Thomas, RB DeAngelo Williams, RB Daryl Richardson, OT Brian Mihalik, WR Darrius Heyward-Bey.

Bengals: QB Jeff Driskel, WR A.J. Green, S Derron Smith, LS Tyler Ott, G Christian Westerman, TE C.J. Uzomah, DE Wallace Gilberry.

___

GREEN BAY AT CHICAGO

Packers: RB James Starks, WR Trevor Davis, CB Josh Hawkins, LB Nick Perry, LB Jordan Tripp, OT Kyle Murphy, C/G JC Tretter.

Bears: WR Eddie Royal, DB Johnthan Banks, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, DB Bryce Callahan, OL Matt McCants, OL MyCole Pruitt, DL Eddie Goldman.

___

CLEVELAND AT BUFFALO

Browns: QB Kevin Hogan, QB Josh McCown, RB Darius Jackson, DB Trae Elston, OL Gabe Ikard, DL Tyrone Holmes, DL Xavier Cooper

Bills: QB Cardale Jones, WR Dez Lewis, RB Reggie Bush, LB Lerentee McCray, OT Cordy Glenn, TE Logan Thomas, TE Gerald Christian.

___

JACKSONVILLE AT HOUSTON

Jaguars: QB Brandon Allen, RB Denard Robinson, DB Josh Johnson, G Chris Reed, C Luke Bowanko, WR Allen Hurns, DE Chris Smith.

Texans: QB Brandon Weeden, S Don Jones, CB Johnathan Joseph, OLB John Simon, OLB Whitney Mercilus, G Jeff Allen, TE C.J. Fiedorowicz.

___

DETROIT LIONS AT NEW YORK GIANTS

Lions: HB Theo Riddick, WR T.J. Jones, QB Jake Rudock, C Travis Swanson, OT Cornelius Lucas, DT Stefan Charles, DE Corey Lemonier.

Giants: QB Ryan Nassib, WR Tavarres King, S Nat Berhe, OT Will Beatty, DE Jason Pierre-Paul, DT Robert Thomas and LB Deontae Skinner.

___

TENNESSEE AT KANSAS CITY

Titans: DE Angelo Blackson, LB David Bass, LB Sean Spence, LG Sebastian Tretola, TE Jace Amaro, WR Tre McBride, FS Curtis Riley.

Chiefs: QB Tyler Bray, CB Phillip Gaines, CB Kenneth Acker, RB Knile Davis, OL Mike Person, TE Ross Travis, DE Kendall Reyes.

___

PHILADELPHIA AT BALTIMORE

Eagles: WR Paul Turner, CB Dwayne Gratz, RB Darren Sproles, DE Steven Means, OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OL Allen Barbre, DT Taylor Hart.

Ravens: CB Jimmy Smith, RB Javorius Allen, LB Lamar Louis, OL Ryan Jensen, OL Alex Lewis, TE Crockett Gillmore, OLB Za’Darius Smith.

___

