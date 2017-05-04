The Puget Sound and Hood Canal spot shrimp fishing season begins this Saturday (May 6), and anglers can look forward to another exciting season.

State Fish and Wildlife recently conducted abundance test fishing, and those indicated a healthy population of these deep-dwelling, prawns-sized tasty shrimp.

Test fishing showed an average of 7.9 pounds in northern Puget Sound (Marine Catch Area 9); 7.8 pounds in central Puget Sound (10); 7.3 pounds in south-central Puget Sound (11); 7.6 pounds in Hood Canal (12); 3.6 pounds in southern Puget Sound (13); 2.7 pounds in Discovery Bay (part of 6); 5.6 pounds in San Juan Island West; and 5.3 pounds on east side of Whidbey Island (8-1 and 8-2).

The Strait of Juan de Fuca from Sekiu to Port Angeles (5 and 6) and San Juan Island West (7) are open daily starting Saturday (May 6) and will close once the catch quota is achieved.

The Discovery Bay season is open Saturday (May 6), and May 10 and 17 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

San Juan Island South and East (7) are open daily from Saturday (May 6) through May 21.

The east side of Whidbey Island (8-1 and 8-2) and northern Puget Sound (9) are open Saturday (May 6), and May 6 and 17 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The state and tribes are still in negotiations over specific dates and fishing times for central (10), south-central (11) and southern Puget Sound (13) and Elliott Bay (10).

What is guaranteed is that fishing will occur at least on Saturday (May 6) in those four marine areas. Anglers should check the state Fish and Wildlife’s web site at http://wdfw.wa.gov/ for last minute updates.

Hood Canal (12) opens Saturday (May 6), and May 10, 17 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

The daily limit is 80 spot shrimp per person.

Spot shrimp are the largest – averaging 8 to 12 inches long – of more than 80 shrimp species in local marine waterways, but only seven are commonly caught by anglers. Most are lurking at depths of 30 to 300 feet.

For more information, go to http://www.seattletimes.com/sports/sport-anglers-can-look-forward-to-another-banner-spot-shrimp-fishing-season-when-it-begins-saturday/.

Anthony’s chef Pat Donahue’s take on preparing spot prawns

Spot prawns are the largest of the shrimp caught in the Pacific Ocean along the coasts of Alaska and British Columbia, reaching lengths of approximately 12 inches. They should be purchased live with their heads on, and preferably right off a boat, as they are extremely perishable.

If you have the opportunity to purchase fresh, head on spot prawns, it is best to simply prepare them to showcase their wonderful flavor. The freshness of the spot prawns is key. They are extremely versatile, known for their sweet taste and firm texture. You can enjoy their natural sweetness by simply cooking the whole prawn in boiling, salted water and served with melted butter. Or you can enjoy them char-grilled with olive oil, salt and pepper. Once they are cooked, you’ll want to remove the head of the prawn and slurp. Then you can peel back the shell of the tail and savor.

Anthony’s Executive Chef, Pat Donahue, has provided one of his favorite spot prawn recipes, Spot Prawn Risotto, which showcases the wonderful, sweet flavor of the spot prawns accentuated with hints of basil and tomato.

Coming up

This season we will also have recipes and advice from April through early November on how to cook up and dish out a wide variety of local seafood from a full line up of chefs at Tilth, Abby Canfield and Agrodolce restaurants owned Chef Maria Hines; Chef Taichi Kitamura, owner of Sushi Kappo Tamura; Chef Shota Nakajima, owner of Adana; Executive Chef Paul Duncan at Ray’s Boathouse Restaurant chefs; Head Chef Pat Donahue and other chefs at Anthony’s Restaurants; Executive Chefs Tristan Chalker, Ken Sharp, Jonathan Garcia, Jesus Boites and Wesley Hood from El Gaucho and AQUA by El Gaucho; Jason Wilson, owner of Miller’s Guild, The Lakehouse and Civility & Unrest; Chef Ben Godwin at RN74; Chef Jun Takai from Shiro’s Sushi; Chef Maximillian Petty from Eden Hill Restaurant; and Salvador Panelo owner of Seattle Fish Guys Seafood Market in Seattle.

Recipes will be posted every Thursday. Also if you have a recipe you’d like to reel-in my way, please let me know and I will post them and will even test it out with my family and friends at the dinner table.

Spot Prawn Risotto

Ingredients for Sauteed Prawns

1 ½ to 2 pounds of fresh or frozen spot prawn tails

½ to ½ cup of unsalted butter

¼ cup of garlic, chopped (approximately ¼-inch chop)

1 to 2 tsp of Cajun seasoning

1 tsp of Kosher salt

3 tbsp of sundried tomato, chopped

½ cup of seeded tomato, diced

Ingredients for Risotto

2 cups of Arborio rice

½ cup of unsalted butter

1 tbsp of olive oil (or vegetable oil)

½ cup of white onion, diced

½ cup of dry white wine (any unoaked white wine of your choice)

5 to 6 cups of chicken broth or stock (can use vegetable stock)

2 tbsp of lemon juice

4 tsp of zest from one lemon

1 ½ to 2 cups of heavy cream

Directions for Risotto

Heat broth in a sauce pan to a simmer and hold over low heat.

In a separate medium sized sauce pan, heat oil over medium heat and add butter until melted. Add onions until they start glistening and turn translucent (about 3 minutes). Add the wine and stir until the liquid has reduced by half the amount. Add the rice.

Increase heat to medium-high and add 1 cup of the hot broth to the rice sauce pan. Slowly mix and let the liquid absorb completely. Continue adding one cup of hot broth at a time until each cup is completely absorbed into the rice.

This process should take about 10 minutes and the rice should end up creamy and tender. Add the lemon juice and zest and stir to combine.

Cover and let sit over warm heat while you prepare the prawns. Stir in the heavy cream just prior to serving and mix to incorporate.

Directions for prawns

Peel the shrimp.

In a large saute pan over medium low heat, heat the oil and add the butter until melted. Add chopped garlic and cook stirring frequently until light golden brown and caramelized (do not burn).

Turn heat up to medium high and add the prawns. Stir for 1-2 minutes until prawns turn a bright, red color (do not overcook – spot prawns cook very quickly and can be eaten as rare as you like). Stir in the Cajun seasoning, sundried tomato and fresh basil. Remove from heat.

Spoon hot risotto onto serving dish and spoon the spot prawns over the top, making sure to incorporate the basil and sundried tomatoes. Sprinkle fresh, diced tomato over the top and serve.

(Serves two people; recipe has been adapted by Anthony’s Restaurants for the home cook.)