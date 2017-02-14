TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Rodriguez and Nick Swisher are joining the group of guest instructors at New York Yankees’ spring training this year.
Both are on the list released by the team Tuesday when New York pitchers and catchers reported for spring training.
A-Rod and Swisher were both instructors with the Yankees’ instructional league team last fall. This is the first time they’ll be in the coaching role at spring training.
The pair joins holdovers that include Goose Gossage, Reggie Jackson, Hideki Matsui, Ron Guidry, Willie Randolph, Stump Merrill and Lee Mazzilli.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- Falsified papers, sloppy work led FAA to fine Boeing
- Debris, buoys found in continuing search for Seattle-based crab boat with 6 aboard
- It’s time to let friend know you can’t tolerate his wife | Dear Carolyn
- ‘Help me kill my wife,’ Monroe man accidentally texts to his former boss
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.