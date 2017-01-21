The first day of the Roche Harbor Salmon Derby in the San Juan Islands produced some large sized hatchery chinook.

“We weighed in 156 fish (on Friday), and that was the most ever for this derby,” said Tim Flint, a spokesman for the Northwest Marine Trade Association’s Northwest Salmon Derby Series. “We looked back and the previous high was 105 fish.”

In first place is Jerry Thomas of Mount Vernon with an 18 pounds, 12 ounce hatchery chinook.

Tim Linderman is in second with a 15 pound, 15 ounce fish; third is Miles Harris with a 13 pound, 5 ounce fish; fourth is Larry Quesnell with a 12 pound, 8 ounce; and fifth is Ron Lampers with a 12 poumd, 1 ounce fish.

“We were pretty busy weighing in fish, and it looks like everyone is having a lot of fun,” Flint said in the derby where the first place prize for the largest fish is worth $25,000.

Flint said there was a slight breeze on Friday, and the looking out at the marina on Saturday morning there wasn’t a ripple on the glass calm water. Winds were very light and fishing conditions looked very good for the final day.

Fish need to be at the weigh station no later than 6 p.m. on Saturday, and we will announce the winner once the final fish hits the scale.