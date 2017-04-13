"A final farewell?" wondered the headline of the sports page the following day.

Nine years ago on this date, the Seattle Sonics played their final game at KeyArena. In a frenzied final act, the home team closed the game with a 10-point run to beat the Dallas Mavericks 99-95.

“The wild finish not only sent the crowd into a frenzy, it kept their focus on basketball and away from the gloomy possibility that those may have been the final 10 points the Sonics ever score in Seattle,” wrote Times reporter Stuart Eskenazi on the paper’s front page the following day.

On the cover, fans dressed in prison costumes held signs — “Stern,” “Schultz,” “OKC,” and “Bennett” — the villains in many Sonics fans’ minds who took away Seattle’s team.

“A final farewell?” wondered the top headline on the sports page.

“I sure don’t want to get my jersey retired in Oklahoma City,” said Sonics star Gary Payton, who was in the building for what would become a last hurrah. (Payton’s jersey retirement is still on hold, for the record).

Acrimony and longing followed for many Sonics fans, of course. They were teased when it appeared the Sacramento Kings would relocate to Seattle, and tormented by arena politics.

Now, another step in the saga.

Today’s front page, nine years after that thrilling finale, features the latest twist in the Sonics’ story. Two groups have proposed renovations for KeyArena in hopes a new building might attract NBA and NHL teams.

For fans, it’s either hope or more heartbreak on the horizon.

Renderings of proposed KeyArena renovations: