The NCAA Tournament is moving into the round of 32, with eight of the 16 spots in regional semifinals to be filled Saturday.

The tournament has mostly lacked drama so far. Higher seeded teams are 26-6 so far.

Heavyweight matchups are coming.

Afternoon games pit No. 4 West Virginia against No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 1 Villanova against No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 1 Gonzaga against No. 8 Northwestern. The five evening games have No. 3 Florida State against No. 11 Xavier, No. 4 Butler against No. 12 Middle Tennessee, No. 2 Arizona against No. 7 St. Mary’s, No. 4 Florida against No. 5 Virginia, and No. 4 Purdue against No. 5 Iowa State.