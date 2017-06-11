LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson had to sit on the track and catch his breath following a fiery wreck in the Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Johnson said he was fine following the scary wreck that stopped the race for 23 minutes. Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet was in flames and the cockpit billowed with smoke when his car struck the wall.

Johnson was running seventh when he appeared to have an issue with his brakes that shot the car up the track and into the wall.

Johnson moved last week at Dover into a tie for sixth on NASCAR’s list with 83 career wins. He said he was fine and just needed a few minutes to compose himself on the track before he left for the medical center.

“Got away with one there,” he said.