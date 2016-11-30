LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former UFC champions Georges St. Pierre, Cain Velasquez and T.J. Dillashaw have joined an attempt to form a mixed martial arts fighters association.
Current UFC fighters Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Tim Kennedy also announced their participation Wednesday in an organizing effort led by fighters and joined by Bjorn Rebney, the former CEO of Bellator.
The Mixed Martial Arts Athletes Association is the latest attempt to organize fighters in a famously individualistic sport into a collective bargaining unit. Other attempts at a fighters’ organization have made little headway.
St. Pierre hasn’t fought in three years, but has become increasingly antagonistic toward the UFC during his retirement.
Most Read Stories
- California targets dairy cows to combat global warming VIEW
- Snow in Seattle? Too early to tell, weather service says VIEW
- Seattle tops the nation in home-price growth for first time in 9 years
- Newcomers pour into King County; Washingtonians quietly exit | FYI Guy
- Police: Thief stole 86 lb. bucket of gold flakes worth $1.6M
Three of the involved fighters are represented by Creative Artists Agency, a rival of the WME-IMG conglomerate which bought the UFC earlier this year.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.