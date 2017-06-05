Savor all the best a Washington summer has to offer, from fine wine to fresh produce and artisan goods to movies and music under the stars.

Woodinville has something for everyone, with dozens of restaurants, more than 100 wineries, a vibrant farmers market, and even a chance for basset hounds to strut their stuff. Whether you’re entertaining out-of-town guests or looking for a great family daytrip this summer, here are nine essential events for fun in the sun.

When: June – September

Where: Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

What’s Happening: Bring a blanket and a picnic and enjoy internationally acclaimed artists including John Legend (June 3 and June 4), Santana (June 23 and June 24), Chicago (August 26 and August 27) and the Goo Goo Dolls (September 15). While some of these events are sold out, you may be able to score last-minute tickets through the grapevine. Check out the full lineup. If you need an alternate music choice, we’ve got you covered in our next tip.

2. Chateau 2nd Tuesdays

Where: Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

When: June 13, July 11, August 8, September 12

What’s Happening: Celebrate Tuesdays this summer with complimentary live music from local artists on the Chateau’s shaded front lawn. Pack a picnic or treat your taste buds to dinner from one of several on-site food trucks. The wine shop will have extended hours (until 8 p.m.), and your favorite wine selections will be available to purchase by the bottle or glass.

3. Woodinville Farmers Market

Woodinville Visitor Center The Woodinville Chamber has partnered with Woodinville Wine Country to open the town’s first stand-alone Visitor Center, located in the Hollywood District. The Woodinville Visitor Center is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. -3 p.m., at 14700 148th Ave. NE.

Where: DeYoung Park

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, May – September

What’s Happening: Fill your senses with a bountiful array of locally grown produce and flowers, fresh baked goods and handmade crafts. It’s the perfect place to stroll or sit with a cup of coffee and take in the sights.

4. Shakespeare on the Farm

Where: 21 Acres

When: 5-9 p.m. July 22 and Aug. 5

What’s Happening: Bring the whole family, a blanket or low chairs, and share some laughs and a little Shakespeare. Last Leaf Productions’ condensed version of “Comedy of Errors” is sure to appeal to all. Plus there’s the opportunity to enjoy Shakespearean-inspired picnic fare fresh from the farm, featuring deliciously locally grown ingredients prepared in the 21 Acres kitchen.

5. After Hours Woodinville

Where: Woodinville’s Hollywood and Warehouse Districts

When: June-October (Two Thursdays each month)

What’s Happening: After wrapping up your work day, discover some of Woodinville’s exceptional wines and snacks at local tasting rooms. Tickets to After Hours Woodinville ($20 in advance or $25 at the door) includes access to 12+ wineries and 14 tasting tickets with the ability to purchase additional tickets. Each tasting room will be creating a unique and interactive experience behind their doors to add to the fun.

6. Woodinville Festival

Where: Wilmot Gateway Park

When: August 19

What’s Happening: Celebrate summer with the Woodinville farmers’ market, arts and crafts fair, exhibitors and activities for the whole family. Be sure to come early for the 39th annual community parade, pancake breakfast and the Bassett Bash (a contest just for basset hounds, with prizes awarded for their specialties, such as best waddle and best howl).

7. Auction of Washington Wines Winemaker Picnic and Gala

Where: Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery (Concert Grounds)

When: August 17 (Picnic) and August 19 (Gala)

What’s Happening: Meet and mingle with Washington winemakers and choose from over 100 local wines to taste alongside gourmet picnic fare. Enjoy live entertainment on the Chateau Ste. Michelle concert grounds. You’ll also have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind wines in the Barrel Auction. The Gala is a special opportunity for wining, dining, and raising money for a good cause. Vintner table hosts guide guests through an evening of wines that complement a multi-course dinner served by renowned Seattle-area chefs. Throughout the evening, you’ll bid on one-of-a-kind auction lots focusing on wine, food, travel and unique experiences. The Auction of Washington Wines has raised more than $37 million to support the Washington wine industry and local charities since its inception in 1988.

8. Chateau Ste. Michelle 50th Anniversary Celebration

Where: Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

When: September 2 and September 3

What’s Happening: Music will fill the air on the front lawn, manor house lawn and the main stage. All of the winery’s tasting salons will be open throughout the new visitor center. And food trucks galore will offer a wide range of treats.

9. Homeward Pet’s Happy Tails Wine Walk

Where: Check back here for location details

When: September 9

What’s Happening: Homeward Pet Adoption Center’s Happy Tails Wine Walk to benefit homeless dogs and cats is sure to be a tail-wagging good time! The 2016 event brought more than 570 dog and wine lovers and their pets to the tasting rooms of the Woodinville Wine District for both two-legged and four-legged events.

