At 13, a genetic heart condition put Jack Sleeth in a coma. He recovered, and finds comfort in the '68 Ford he inherited when he was 4.

Jack Sleeth seemed like a perfectly healthy 13-year-old boy – he loved playing sports with friends and had a very active lifestyle. But his average life came to a halt the day he suddenly collapsed in his physical education class. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors raced against the clock to save him.

His family, still in shock, nervously waited while doctors went to work. He was in a coma and in critical condition for five days. Once he was strong enough, he underwent heart surgery and had a pacemaker/defibrillator installed.

After months of doctor appointments, procedures and tests, they finally diagnosed him with a cardiac arrhythmia, a rare genetic heart condition, called Brugada syndrome, which can cause cardiac arrest without warning. His newly installed pacemaker gives him a second chance at life and a fighting chance if his heart suddenly stops again.

“Those days in and out of the hospital, and the not-knowing were among the most challenging of my life,” says Jennie Sleeth, Jack’s mom. “All we did was focus and fixate on his condition and our new normal.”

But that new normal wasn’t all bad as he and his family were introduced to Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington, the nonprofit that grants wishes to children with critical illnesses, during that time.

“I am so very grateful that we now have something wonderful to look forward to other than doctors’ appointments and tests,” says Jennie.

Jack inherited his grandpa’s ’68 Ford truck when he was just 4 years old, and has played in it day and night ever since. So he wished to have this old, trusty truck completely renovated.

Now, Jack cherishes the time he spends in the truck because it makes him feel closer to his grandpa – and provides him with a safe place to relax. “I can’t tell you how many hours he and his friends have spent playing in the back of the truck,” says Sleeth.

Jack is one of more than 500 children currently waiting for their wishes because Make-A-Wish doesn’t have all the funding it needs to grant these wishes when the children are referred to the program. “Wishes aren’t just nice, they are necessary,” says Barry McConnell, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington.

In fact, research shows children who have a wish granted build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness, giving them a higher quality of life and better health outcomes. And, a wish isn’t just good for the wish child, it’s good for the entire community.

A wish allows everyone involved to experience true happiness, giving children renewed energy and strength, bringing families closer together, and uniting communities.

“A quarter of the children in our community who are diagnosed with a critical illness do not get to experience a wish, which means they’re not getting everything they need to help them fight their illness,” says McConnell. “It’s our hope that we can get enough support from the community to grant wishes faster to kids like Jack who are waiting for a wish, but also to raise enough money to reach every eligible child.”

Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington has rallied the community to help make Jack’s wish come true but there is still work to be done. It’s going to take paint, upholstery and more to restore the old truck. To help grant Jack’s or other wishes, log onto Wishmaker.