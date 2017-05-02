Montana’s natural wonders are closer than you think.

The crystal-clear waters, shining peaks and wide-open prairies of genuine Montana are just a day away, thanks to direct flights from Seattle to Great Falls International Airport.

Great Falls is the ideal basecamp for exploring the natural wonders that stretch from your hotel doorstep in every direction. Here are our top five picks for must-see Montana destinations, all within four hours of town.

1. Glacier National Park

The 80-mile drive to this picture-perfect park is a spectacle in itself. Watch for bear and elk as shining white peaks rise over vast, untouched prairies. Reaching the East Glacier entrance to the park, you’ll venture into territory that’s home to the largest concentration of glaciers in the Lower 48. Known as the “Crown of the Continent,” Glacier brims with world-class lakes, peaks, vistas and more than 700 miles of trails to explore – a distance that’s about double the width of Washington state.

The hiking is nothing short of spectacular, whether you tread the strenuous 10 miles to Grinnell Glacier, or enjoy the shorter walk to the azure waters and towering rock-surrounds of Iceberg Lake. Is your time in Glacier limited to a single afternoon? Take the easy 3.6-mile roundtrip path to St. Mary and Virginia waterfalls, where a walk through the forest reveals stunning multi-tiered cascades and beautiful green pools.

Wherever you choose to venture in the park, look sharp. Glacier offers some of the continent’s best wildlife viewing, including mountain goats, elk, grizzly and black bears, foxes, mountain lions and more. Don’t miss Going-to-the-Sun Road, a legendary drive to the peaks that will have you gaping at the views and snapping selfies along the way.

2. Waterton Lakes National

Canada turns 150 this year, and what better way to celebrate than with a trip across the border to Waterton Lakes National Park? In honor of the Canadian Confederation, admission to all of the country’s national parks is gratis this year for holders of its no-cost Discover Pass.

Anchored by the appealing waterfront town of Waterton, the namesake park packs nonstop scenic splendor into a compact space. Drive the scenic byways, hike to misty waterfalls and mountain vistas, paddle a canoe or go stargazing. Keep an eye out for the abundant wildlife, ranging from deer to bighorn sheep to black and grizzly bears.

When you’ve had your fill of the thundering waterfalls and dramatic vistas, cap off the day with a beloved North Country tradition: Canadian High Tea at the Prince of Wales Hotel. Panoramic mountain and lake views – and the occasional harp concert – accompany your cucumber sandwiches and Earl Grey tea.

3. Bob Marshall Wilderness

Back on the U.S. side of the border, the Bob Marshall Wilderness – fondly known as “The Bob” – stretches for more than one million Montana miles. This huge roadless area shelters the densest population of grizzly bears in the U.S. outside Alaska and is home to other big mammals such as wolves, elk and bighorn sheep. The Bob protects some of the most preserved natural ecosystems in the world. Within its bounds, you can explore portions of the Continental Divide, the Sun River, and forks of the Flathead River.

Arguably its most stunning feature, the Chinese Wall is a huge limestone escarpment that rises more than 1,000 vertical feet and extends a distance of 22 miles. It’s a remote destination, requiring a 20-mile hike just to reach the trail along the Wall. Maybe that’s why it tops many backpackers’ bucket lists.

4. Mount Wright

Short, steep and strenuous, the path up Mount Wright rewards hardy hikers with sweeping views of both The Bob and Glacier National Park. The trail climbs 3,500 feet to the summit – one of the area’s highest at 8,885 feet – in a little over three miles. If you’re looking to combine solitude and sweat, Mount Wright may be just the ticket: Your only other company on the trail may be the resident mountain goats.

5. Rocky Mountain Front

The Rocky Mountains meet the Great Plains at the Rocky Mountain Front, one of the most biologically rich regions in the U.S. Largely untouched by 21st-century development, the Front was sculpted by centuries of glaciers, water and wind that left behind a stark landscape dotted with plains and summits, rivers and alpine lakes. In 2014, The Front won official protection with the passage of the Heritage Act.

A world of natural Montana wonders is just a day away. Come see what awaits you with a trip to Great Falls.

Find out why Great Falls is the gateway to Genuine Montana. Plan your trip at genuinemontana.com