Resale-fraud reports have receded, but fresh variations on the con are emerging.

She’d had enough. Just two years after Nancy Adams and her sister, Edith, bought their time-share condo, Nancy wanted to get rid of it.

The siblings had succumbed to a pitch from a time-share company that offered them a free weekend at one of its properties in Charleston, South Carolina. Before the weekend was over, the sisters had bought a unit. But after several expensive “upgrades” to their membership, their total investment in the time-share was more than $20,000. Now the sisters wanted out.

So Nancy, a retired bank teller, posted a for-sale ad on a website called BuyaTimeShare.com in December 2014. That is where “Kevin” enters the picture. “Kevin” was from a firm called International Marketing Solutions. He said he was representing a couple from Montreal who wanted to buy the unit, and provided Nancy with their contact info. When Nancy called, a woman confirmed everything Kevin had said.

The deal came together quickly. Nancy received faxed documents already signed by the buyers and wrote a check for $2,250, to be refunded later, to set up escrow and title services. Weeks and months passed; Nancy never heard from Kevin again. She had been caught up in a new wave of fraud that has systematically targeted vacation property owners like her.

In an Orlando hotel conference room, a convicted time-share scammer explains how he learned his trade. “Jake” ran an alarm company, but by 2007, he was deeply in debt. One night he met a guy who told him about his job.

“He said he was making thousands upon thousands of dollars a week,” Jake says. “He told me he was in the time-share resale business. At that point, I didn’t know anything about time-share resale. The only thing he told me was, ‘We kind of fluff the truth a little bit.’ And I said, ‘I think I’m OK with that.’ “

Jake turned out to be a natural. “Within a week I knew I was going to be very good at this,” he says. The pickings were easy: The scammers bought their sales leads from brokers on Craigslist or directly from employees of resort companies who were willing to steal and sell customers’ personal information.

Jake promised time-share owners that he had an eager buyer lined up for their unit; all he needed was some money upfront for closing costs. Since the victims charged these fees on their credit cards, the scammers needed a way to avoid having to pay back the money once the victims discovered the con. The solution: a phony “verification call.” Once a time-share seller had agreed to pay the title company charges, they were told to expect a call to confirm that the charges were authorized.

Jake would coach victims on what to say, explaining that they’d be asked if they understood that the fee was a nonrefundable marketing cost. Usually, it worked. “The reality is, all we want to do is get them to admit there’s no buyer on a recorded line, to use against them later,” Jake says.

The only remaining chore was to keep the con undetected. The goal: Keep them on the hook for 120 days. The scammers call the victims one last time to say the buyers dropped out, so there would be no sale. Many victims are angry, but few do anything about it. Only about 10 percent actually file complaints, Jake estimates.

The owners who do try to fight back have few options; too much time has passed since their credit cards were charged. And if they complain to their local attorney general’s office, the resale company can counter with a recording of the verification call. Plus, every few months, the company dissolves and reforms under a new name, with a new website, to erase the trail of angry victims.

At his peak, Jake was running three boiler rooms. In the 30 months he was there, the organization conned more than 80,000 people. Their take: $24 million.

It was the money that brought them down. Investigators were able to pinpoint the merchant account that processed the credit card payments. In spring 2015, eight of the ringleaders were arrested on federal mail fraud charges.

Resale-fraud reports have receded, but fresh variations on the con are emerging. Some of the scammers are now pitching different advance-fee schemes, such as fake debt consolidation services. Others have simply changed the time-share pitch to be about renting the property, rather than selling. Authorities warn that the machinery that powers this scam is alive and well.

