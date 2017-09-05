The Sea to Sky Cultural Journey brings you from the ocean to the tip of the magnificent Mount Currie.

From the beautiful views to the rich cultural scene, visitors can’t get enough of British Columbia’s Sea to Sky Corridor. As you travel through the region, make sure to get your history, art and culture fixes at the following sites.

The Sea to Sky Cultural Journey brings you from the ocean to the tip of the magnificent Mount Currie. The self-guided journey begins in Vancouver and takes you to Pemberton, with kiosks you can stop at along the way to learn about First Nations cultural history. The entire trip is visually stunning, complete with incredible views of the ocean and mountains.

Squamish

Check out western Canada’s largest collection of railway rolling stock at the West Coast Railway Heritage Park. Designed to represent a mid-20th-century railway facility and town, this 12-acre site will take you back in time. It boasts 90 pieces of heritage railway cars and artifacts dating back to 1890. Make sure you check out the world-famous Royal Hudson steam locomotive before you chug away to your next stop.

Just 10 miles outside Squamish is The Britannia Mine Museum. A Natural Historic Site, the museum offers an interactive way to learn about what daily life was like in a British Columbia mining town. The hands-on activities and exhibits are designed for all ages, so history will be fun for both the young and the young at heart. Be sure to pan for gold and take the underground train tour before you head to your next stop.

Whistler

It’s best-known as a ski town, but Whistler’s Cultural Connector proves that art and culture are just as integral to the village as sports. The Cultural Connector is the perfect guide if you want to hit up every spot that offers Whistler’s past and present stories.

One spot you definitely don’t want to miss is the award-winning Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre, which celebrates the cultures of the Squamish and Lil’wat Nations. Through a unique collection of artifacts, exhibits, artworks and demonstrations, visitors are treated to the unique opportunity of seeing Sea to Sky Country through the perspective of people who have lived there throughout history.

Located in the heart of Whistler, the Audain Art Museum opened its doors less than two years ago. The impressive permanent collection includes everything from traditional First Nations pieces to contemporary street-wise works, with each piece providing a representation of some part of British Columbia’s history and culture.

As you cross between Whistler Village and the Upper Village, keep an eye on the walls of pedestrian bridges and underpasses for colorful murals by local artists. You also can find impressive street art at the Skateboard Park, along with “Peace Tiles” created by students from the Whistler Secondary School.

Don’t miss “A Timeless Circle,” the bronze sculpture by Vancouver-based artist Susan Point. Featuring 86 faces, it symbolizes all the nations represented at Whistler during the 2010 Olympic Games. A mere few steps away is Bear Affection, another bronze sculpture that depicts a black bear and her cub. Black bears are commonly seen around Whistler, so you may get a glimpse of the sculpture and the real creature.

Along the Village Stroll, be sure to take an Instagram with the Olympic Rings. Don’t worry, they’re a public sculpture so you can climb and pose on them as you please.

Pemberton

Open from May to October, the Pemberton Museum is your key to the history of the Pemberton Valley. By sifting through photos, objects, and archives, visitors can learn about Lil’wat Nation and their settlements at the base of Mount Currie, the arrival of the European settlers, and how Pemberton became the bustling, rich farming community it is today.

Every Friday through Oct. 6, stock up on produce at the Pemberton Farmers’ Market at the Downtown Barn. Chat with the local producers and you’ll know exactly where your food is from – plus, your delicious purchase will help sustain the area’s organic farming industry.

Plan your fall visit to enjoy Whistler’s Sea to Sky Arts.