In this age of making health care more accessible and affordable, medical assistants are in high demand. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates this essential career in the health care industry will grow 23 percent from 2014 to 2024, and that number is even higher in growing cities like Seattle. MultiCare Health System, which provides health care services at more than 100 locations from Olympia to Marysville, and on the Eastside, has experienced an unprecedented need for medical assistants during the past several years. In fact, there’s now a shortage of qualified medical assistants, particularly in Seattle.

What do medical assistants do?

Medical assistants work in physicians’ offices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, and other health care facilities. Their duties are both administrative and clinical, and will vary with the location, specialty, and size of the facility. Wherever you work, you can expect a fast-paced environment and a high level of contact with patients, medical providers, nurses and other health care professionals.

Why consider a Medical Assistant career? Earn a medical assistant certificate in less than one year

Signing bonus of up to $1,000 in the Seattle/Bellevue area

Work near your home

Tuition reimbursement for higher education including LPN License, nursing school and other career-related studies

Scheduling options that accommodate school and family

Advancement opportunities

Variety of settings (primary care, specialty care, urgent care)

Innovative and collaborative work culture Check out more information about careers in health care in Washington.

Specific clinical tasks may include:

Recording medical history and documentation of patient symptoms

Preparing patients for medical examinations

Drawing blood and other bodily specimens for tests

Checking blood pressure, temperature and other tests in preparation for the medical provider’s exam

Performing an electrocardiogram (EKG) or other tests

Administrative tasks may include:

Assisting new patients with registration and insurance forms

Answering the phone and emails, and managing appointment schedule

Entering patient medical data to keep records up-to-date in EPIC or another medical records software system

Contacting insurance companies to assist the billing department

What are the job opportunities for medical assistants?

Career Fairs MultiCare Medicate Assistant Career Fairs Tue., March 14, 3-5:30 p.m. Pioneer Pavilion 330 S. Meridian, Puyallup Wed., March 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Silver Cloud Hotel – Bellevue Eastgate 14632 SE Eastgate Way, Bellevue Thu., March 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Embassy Suites Hotel – Lynnwood 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

There are a variety of placement opportunities for candidates with a high school degree and a medical assistant certificate, including primary care, specialty care and urgent care. The greatest opportunities in the greater Seattle area are at retail urgent care facilities springing up in shopping malls, business districts, and other high-traffic areas where busy people want quick and convenient walk-in health care that doesn’t require a visit to the emergency room.

“We’re looking for service-oriented candidates with well-rounded skills who are interested in making patients feel better from the moment they walk through the door,” says Brett Colbo, Regional Director for MultiCare Indigo Retail Clinics in the greater Seattle area. “Patients spend 75 percent of their visit with medical assistants – from patient registration, to updating insurance and medical records, to recording vital signs and other clinical tests. This is a job that requires medical competency as well as a high level of people skills.”

In the Greater Seattle area, medical assistants with no experience can expect starting pay of $16 to $18.50 per hour. Pay rates increase with each year of experience.

While many people find being a medical assistant a rewarding long-term job, it’s also a great stepping stone to other health care careers. MultiCare offers tuition reimbursement of up to $3,000 per year to cover tuition, books and lab fees. Last year, employees received a total of more than $1 million in educational support.

The challenges you seek. In the settings you prefer. With schedules to fit your life. At MultiCare you can accomplish your professional goals, whatever they are, and pursue your personal interests, wherever they take you.