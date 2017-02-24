With direct flights to Bend from Seattle, getting right to the fun is a snap.

It’s no secret Bend, Oregon is a winter paradise. That’s true whether you’re traveling with tykes or planning a grownup getaway. With direct flights to Bend from SEA, getting right to the fun is a snap.

Here’s what you need to know to plan your winter vacation in Bend.

Gearing up for a grownup getaway

Planning an adults-only winter vacation? Bend, Oregon is calling your name. From jazz concerts to après-ski parties, beer festivals to an award-winning culinary scene, Bend’s off-the-mountain fun is just as exciting carving turns on a volcano (that’s Mount Bachelor, by the way).

Plan some downtime. Though you might dream of eating powder for breakfast, lunch and dinner, sprinkle in some non-snow activities, too.

Bend has been touted as the craft beer capital of America, with 15 breweries dotting the popular Bend Ale Trail. Have the Bend Brew Bus haul you to and from your hotel by way of four different breweries.

Many of Bend’s hip restaurants specialize in creative, locally sourced fare. If you’re a foodie looking to experience the best of Bend’s culinary scene, make reservations so you won’t miss your top picks.

Your body deserves some pampering after all that outdoor play, so visit one of Bend’s spas. Enjoy a customized, Eastern-inspired massage at Jinsei Spa. If it’s a couples’ getaway that brings you to Bend, Brasada Ranch offers a unique, private massage workshop so you and your partner can replicate your Bend bliss after returning home.

Nail down a place to stay. While winter is a quieter time to visit Bend than mid-August, lodging can book up fast on weekends and peak holiday dates. Whether you want a budget hotel or a Bend vacation home to share with a big pack of pals, book early to ensure you have the optimum spot to rest your bones, and be sure to check out the latest deals.

Remember how much fun a family vacation can be

You’ve been sorting through mittens and practicing your snowball battle skills, but here are a few more things to think about while planning your family’s winter vacation in Bend.

Plan for all kinds of snow play. There’s more to Mount Bachelor than skiing and snowboarding. Try the Snowblast Tubing Park for a chance to rocket down a groomed slope in an inner tube before catching a ride back to the top for endless fun. You can also book a sled dog ride with Oregon Trail of Dreams or hit the groomed Nordic trails with kids in tow. Hankering for more snow play? Check out a snowshoe adventure with Wanderlust Tours, or book a snowmobiling tour. No matter what you decide, the kids will have some great stories to tell when they get back to school.

Read up on deals and discounts. There are oodles of great promotions out there for families on a budget. For starters, there’s the popular Kids Ski Free option. Off the snow, you’ll find several local restaurants with special deals for families. Both 900 Wall and Fire in Bend have kids-eat-free deals on Sundays, and Longboard Louie’s does it all weekend (that’s assuming you pay for adult meals, too). If you plan to do some ice skating at The Pavillion, buy a punch pass or season pass to save a bundle for the whole fam.

So there you have it. Whether you’re visiting with some friends for an outdoor adventure and a trek of the Bend Ale Trail, or the kiddos for free skiing and dog sledding, this winter is the winter to escape to Bend, Oregon!

Find tips to create your best winter adventure yet at visitbend.com