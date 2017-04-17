This peaceful mountain hamlet, which boasts over 300 days of sunshine per year, has something for everyone.

The warm weather arrives earlier east of the Cascade Mountains, with sunny skies, warm afternoon breezes, and fields of wildflowers blooming in late April. While Lake Chelan, a charming town nestled along 50 miles of shoreline, is a bustling summer destination for families, spring is the perfect time for a romantic getaway. Enjoy a mountain hike or latte-and-shopping adventure in the morning, and then a relaxing spa treatment or winery tour in the afternoon. This peaceful mountain hamlet, which boasts over 300 days of sunshine per year, has something for everyone.

“Coming out of the winter months, you get the chance to see the area come alive,” says Tom Campbell, fifth-generation owner and operator of Campbell’s Resort on Lake Chelan. “The landscape is breathtaking; snow-capped hills against sunny, clear blue skies. The cool spring air wakes up your senses. Every fiber in your being wants to be outside hiking, biking, or on the lake – taking everything in.”

Take a midweek spring break

Spring in Lake Chelan at a glance When to go: Late April through mid-June, midweek, is the perfect time to see spring unveil its colors and beat the summer crowds. What to pack: Layers of clothing, as the temperature may dip into the 40s for a mid-morning adventure and then heat up into the 60s by afternoon. Don’t forget hiking shoes, sunscreen and a good book! How to get there: By car from Seattle, take I-90 through the picturesque Wenatchee National Forest. Driving time is about four hours. Where to eat: Campbell's Pub & Veranda is in the original hotel building, offers an award-winning wine list, seasonally crafted cocktails, and Pacific Northwest pub fare with a seasonal twist. Where to Stay: Historic Campbell’s Resort on Lake Chelan offers lakefront rooms, fine dining, and a full-service spa.

When it comes to romantic getaways, a midweek spring break in Lake Chelan is one of Washington’s best-kept secrets. “You get to enjoy the scenery without the crowds,” Campbell says, “and the chance to feel like part of our tight-knit community.”

Campbell’s Resort, a social hub in the area, offers both socializing and solitude. Make new friends and enjoy a Northwest microbrew or crafted cocktail at the Pub’s weekly trivia night. If you’re feeling more reflective, sip a glass of one of the many great local wines on the Veranda (live music on Friday nights).

Five spring activities in Lake Chelan

Here’s a sample of activities for your midweek getaway to one of Washington’s most beautiful areas:

Wine tasting. The Lake Chelan Wine Valley is naturally intoxicating, with more than a dozen intimate family-run tasting rooms and elegant chateau estates. Be among the first to sample the rewards of last fall’s harvest of brilliant whites and rosés, released by local vineyards in late in April.

The Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce calls the area a “field of greens” for golfing enthusiasts. There are eight courses available within a short driving distance of town, two with stunning lake and mountain vistas.

A typically early spring thaw means rushing waterfalls and blooming wildflowers by late April. Lake Chelan is surrounded by the Echo Ridge trail system, which offers more than 25 miles of pristine scenery to explore. One of the most popular hikes, Elephant Head Trail, is accessible directly from town.

Lady of the Lake Ferry ride. National Geographic Magazine rates this breathtaking journey into the heart of Lake Chelan wilderness a “must-do trip.” The Lady of the Lake travels between Lake Chelan and Stehekin, accessible only by boat, where you can either stay overnight or just long enough for lunch.

Delight in discovering a variety of treasures at Lake Chelan’s shops and mercantiles. You’ll find hours of entertainment checking out the elegant boutiques, funky thrift shops and more!

Spa treatments. Treat yourself to an afternoon of pampering at the lakefront Bellamia Spa at Campbell’s Resort. This is the perfect place to unwind with a massage or facial and a glass of local wine after a rigorous hike.

