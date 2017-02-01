Embrace the quirky spirit that makes Seattle one of a kind.

No one wants to spend a lengthy layover wandering around an airport just to kill time. Luckily, if your layover is at SeaTac, you can easily venture out to explore some of the amazing nearby shops and restaurants. And, if you’re itching to embrace the quirky spirit that makes Seattle one of a kind, there are a few places near SeaTac that you’ll definitely want to visit.

The airport is in close proximity to a number of gems. Seattleites also will want to take note, because many of us only head toward SeaTac when we’re dropping someone off at the airport – so, instead of turning around and heading straight home, you may want to stick around the area next time to visit Kush21 and other fun, quirky spots near SeaTac.

Kush21

One of the most highly regarded cannabis shops in the area, Kush21, is just a 10-minute drive from the airport. Whether you’re a seasoned expert or someone who’s interested in giving high-quality cannabis a try, the friendly, knowledgeable staff will make your visit relaxed and enjoyable. The selection includes a wide variety of cannabis options, pre-rolls, edibles, and vaporized marijuana. If you’re not ready to make a purchase just yet, no problem – the staff is happy to answer all your questions, so it’s the ideal place to get educated.

Additionally, Kush21 will open a gift shop next door by March 1. So, if you’re looking to grab a souvenir or a gift, you’ll want to check out the selection of glass goods, clothing, tobacco products and other knick-knacks.

Just remember to be safe and responsible, because a ticket would put a serious damper on your travel experience. Eat your edibles or smoke before you head back to SeaTac – cannabis is not permitted on airport property. And, no, you can’t stash it in your carry-on – any cannabis products purchased in Washington must be consumed in the state. Remember to smoke indoors or on private property rather than in public spaces – and, of course, don’t drive after consuming cannabis.

Kush 21

17730 Ambaum Blvd. S.

Phone: 206-402-6955

Pioneer Square tours

Hop on the Link light rail at SeaTac and it’ll take you directly to Pioneer Square – Seattle’s oldest neighborhood – in just 30 minutes. After the Great Fire of 1889, the city rebuilt itself, but the subterranean storefronts and sidewalks remain. The Underground Tour, one of Seattle’s unique attractions, will take you on a 75-minute stroll through the city’s interconnecting tunnels. This Seattle history lesson is anything but dry – your tour guide will keep you in stitches as you learn about the city’s fascinating history.

If you prefer scary to historical (or you have time for two tours), you’ll love the Spooked in Seattle Ghost Tour. Paranormal experts will tell you stories about haunted Seattle and show you evidence they collected during their investigations.

The Underground Tour

614 1st Avenue (Between Cherry and James streets)

Phone: 206-682-4646

Spooked in Seattle Ghost Tour

102 Cherry St.

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub’s Burien location is just a ten minute drive from SeaTac, so it’s the perfect place to grab a drink and pub fare on your way to or from the airport. With a fully operational brewery on site, Elliott Bay Brewhouse boasts a wide selection of local, organic beer. The pub’s brewers are experts at crafting unique seasonal beers and ales, so be sure to ask about the specials.

A cold brew isn’t complete without some tasty grub – you can’t go wrong with one of the specialty sandwiches or gourmet burgers. Servers are pros at pairing your food selection with the perfect beer, so be sure to seek their expertise in order to have the best drinking and dining experience possible.

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub

255 SW 152nd St., Burien

206-246-4211

Moore Than Rocks (Kent)

There’s nothing better than returning from a trip with one-of-a-kind jewelry – and you’ll definitely leave Moore Than Rocks with the perfect piece to commemorate your trip to Seattle. This family-owned and -operated shop is a 20-minute drive from the airport and you’ll find a wide variety of beautiful, affordable jewelry options.

If jewelry isn’t your jam, don’t write off Moore Than Rocks – the shop also sells unique stones, incense, herbs, candles, soaps, art and other eclectic trinkets.

Moore Than Rocks

315 W Meeker St., Kent

253-852-7625

SeaTac Airport Art Walk

Allow some extra time at the airport to stroll through its half-mile art walk, which spans from the Central Terminal food court to the end of the A-concourse. You’ll forget you’re in an airport as you explore the wide variety of murals, sculptures, mosaics, paintings, stained glass windows, and photography – all of which evoke the Northwest culture and environment.

Another favorite attraction at SeaTac is the Pearl Jam concert poster exhibit. The airport collaborated with the Experience Music Project Museum to showcase 85 Pearl Jam posters created by 35 artists. The exhibit is currently being moved to a different location in the airport, but it will be back up for public viewing by mid-February. Another EMP exhibit will return to SeaTac sometime this spring — a unique Jimi Hendrix display that includes the legendary musician’s family photos, rare concert photos, posters, and illustrations drawn by Hendrix himself.

If you are looking for a quick, wonderful cannabis experience while visiting Seattle or waiting out a long layover, visit us at Kush21. Our goal is to help provide you with the best legal marijuana experience possible.

DISCLAIMER: This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit-forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use by adults 21 and older. Keep out of reach of children.