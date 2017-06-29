With an average of 252 sunny days per year, Reno will definitely give you a healthy dose of much-needed Vitamin D.

As much as we wish all our vacations could last for at least a week, scheduling isn’t always on our side – but that doesn’t mean every three-day weekend needs to turn into a staycation.

Reno Tahoe is just a two-hour plane ride away from Seattle and it’s the perfect city for a three-day getaway. You’ll be amazed at how much you can pack into 72 hours.

After the rainiest winter in Seattle history, it’s safe to say Seattleites are clamoring to soak up the sun. With an average of 252 sunny days per year, Reno will definitely give you a healthy dose of much-needed Vitamin D.

Reno’s sunshine is far from its only draw. The city offers myriad outdoor activities to enjoy. With options ranging from kayaking to scuba diving to a biking brewery tour, you’ll scarcely see the indoors.

Here’s how to make the most of 72 hours in Reno Tahoe – complete with six ways to soak up the sun, and where to go for the best cuisine and libations after a day of outdoor adventures.

6 Outdoor Activities to Soak Up the Sun

The Eddy

The collaborative community space called The Eddy opened earlier this year, and it’s a must for any Reno Tahoe visitor. At first glance, The Eddy may appear to simply be a beer and wine garden – but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Set on a nearly half-acre lot, the expansive outdoor space includes two bocce ball courts, corn hole, and life-size games of both Jenga and Connect Four. All games are free to the public.

In addition to the extensive beer selection, there are 10 wines on tap (if you’re a fan of rosé, be sure to try a glass at The Eddy). Food trucks are open during lunch hour, happy hour and dinnertime.

If you hate missing your workout when you’re traveling, The Eddy has got you covered. Free community fitness classes are offered every weekend morning.

During the day, The Eddy is open for all ages. When the sun goes down, it’s 21 and older.

Reno Brew Bike

What could possibly be more fun than a tour of local breweries? Traveling to each of them by bike, of course. (Don’t worry, the drivers will make sure you don’t have to pedal too hard.)

Reno Brew Bike has partnered with some of the city’s best local tasting establishments so you can rest assured that every time you hop back on the bike, you’ll be headed to enjoy some of the best brews and bites in Reno.

American Whitewater Expeditions

If you’re seeking a summertime adventure, nothing beats whitewater rafting. Reno is located close to the American River, and the skilled guides at American Whitewater Expeditions offer a variety of options on the watercourse.

Whether it’s your very first time rafting or you’re an old pro, American Whitewater has an option that’ll be the perfect fit. You can book a half-day or full-day trip, and there are specials available for families who want to embark on the rafting expedition together.

An added bonus? American Whitewater Expeditions’ guides are known for their sense of humor, so you’ll get some free entertainment while you’re on the raft.

Tahoe Flume Trail

Considered one of the best trail rides in America, the Tahoe Flume Trail is a biker’s paradise. You’ll be surrounded by beautiful aspen trees and small streams as you take in the spectacular, panoramic views of Lake Tahoe.

The most popular route is a 13-mile ride, but there are more advanced variations for intrepid bikers who love a challenge. Just be sure to reserve your bike online ahead of time, especially if you plan on going over the weekend.

Although it’s best known for its bike trails, you don’t need to be a biker to enjoy the Tahoe Flume Trail. There are also hiking trails that lead you straight to the clear, mountain lake – so you can easily take in the stunning views on foot. If you opt for one of the hiking trails, be on the lookout for the small coves and beaches along the way.

Sand Harbor Beach

When the temps get hot, head to Sand Harbor Beach and you’re bound to find your favorite aquatic activity. Kayaks, sailing kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards are available for rental. You can set out on your own, or go on a guided tour.

The sloping beaches and unique rock formations at Sand Harbor Beach make it a popular destination for swimmers and scuba divers.

If you enjoy theater, don’t leave Sand Harbor Beach at sunset. The park hosts the popular Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival every summer. The lineup this year includes performances of “Love’s Labour Lost” and “The Hound of the Baskervilles” nearly every night. You can view the performance calendar here.

Sparks Marina in Sparks

Just a 10-minute drive from Reno is the city of Sparks, where you’ll find the Sparks Marina Park. Surrounding a 77-acre lake, the marina is another great place to head for all things aquatic. Options include windsurfing, sailing, scuba diving, boating, and (of course) swimming.

If you’re hoping to do some fishing while you’re in town, head to the beautiful fishing pier at Sparks Marina. You can fish from one hour before sunrise until two hours after sunset.

In addition to two volleyball courts, the park also has two playgrounds that kids will love.

Leisurely Outdoor Activities

Ready to take a break from the athletics but can’t bear to head indoors? Don’t worry – there are relaxing activities that still allow you to bask in Reno’s sunshine.

Explore the Reno Riverwalk

Enjoy a leisurely stroll along the Reno Riverwalk and grab a bite to eat at one of the nearly 100 cafes and restaurants in the district.

If you have an interest in art, you definitely won’t want to leave Reno without checking out the Riverwalk. It includes an assortment of murals, a sculpture park, and multiple installations from Burning Man.

The Riverwalk is also home to Reno’s museums. Depending on your interests, you can check out the National Automobile Museum, Liberty Art Gallery, Arte Italia, the Discovery Museum or the Nevada Museum of Art.

Eating & Drinking

Wild River Grille

Sit on the riverside patio and enjoy new American cuisine with a view of the Truckee River. During the summer months, the Wild River Grille has live music every night. If you head there on a Sunday, check out the $25 food and wine pairings.

Saint James Infirmary

For a casual evening drink, check out Saint James Infirmary’s rooftop deck and enjoy one of the bar’s eclectic mixed drinks or award-winning local craft beers. If you’re in town on Tuesday and love a game of trivia, make sure to head over for a game.

Brasserie Saint James

If you’re looking for a quiet, laid-back spot to enjoy a brew and some good old-fashioned comfort food, the rooftop of Brasserie Saint James is the perfect spot.

