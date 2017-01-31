There are plenty of local options for getting grounded, balanced and freshened up before spring.

Winters in Seattle can be hard on body and spirit: they’re dark, damp and can send even the most upbeat among us into a full-on winter funk. Fighting those blahs can start with changing your mindset from winter as a time to hibernate to winter as a chance to rejuvenate and shed the things you no longer need before we head into spring – whether that’s clutter, junk from your diet or a couple of inches of hair. Luckily there are plenty of local options for getting grounded, balanced and freshened up this winter whether you want to focus on your body, mind, or both.

Simplify your beauty routine

Just because the weather outside is consistently gray this time of year doesn’t mean what you see in the mirror has to be the same every day. A haircut is one of the quickest, easiest ways to refresh your whole look. Try a stylist that specializes in changing things up, like Jaeger Stoltz, at Penelope and The Beauty Bar inside The Fairmont Olympic Hotel. “Jaeger is known for extreme makeover kind of changes when it comes to hair,” says Angela Rosen, Penelope and the Beauty Bar’s owner. “He has that gift where he can really look at you see what look will work best on you and just goes for it.” (Women’s cuts, $95, men’s cuts, $60)

Or, try a beauty routine simplifier, like lash extensions or microblading. Lash extensions enhance your natural lashes, making them fuller and adding curl, so you can skip the mascara every morning. (Full set of classic lash extensions, $250) Microblading is a newer technique, like a semipermanent tattoo for your eyebrows to enhance what’s there without the upkeep. ($500-$750). www.penelopeandthebeautybar.com.

Clean out your wardrobe

If you’re tired of throwing on the same outfit over and over again out of a closet full of stuff you never wear, why not start the winter shedding with your wardrobe? The stylists Colton Dixonwinger and Christine Tran, who run local outfit Cuniform, offer a “Wardrobe Audit” service that includes a 5-hour consultation. They go through your whole closet with you and decide based on your personal style and info about your daily routine what clothing items should get “edited” out of your closet. Then Dixonwinger and Tran come up with a personalized list of suggestions for updating your wardrobe (they can even make the list only from clothes that are available ethically and sustainably) and put together a rolodex of outfits from your remaining clothes so you can quit rummaging around in the morning wondering what works. The best part? They offer the service on a sliding scale based on your income bracket. (Wardrobe audit, $200-$500). www.wearecuniform.com.

Try a juice fast

There’s more and more research out there that fresh-squeezed juice can offer up tons of vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals that are great antioxidants and help boost your energy. Ballard-based Strawberry Moon Juice offers fresh cold-pressed organic juices that are made using a hydraulic cold press machine, which they say makes juice with higher nutritional content than the traditional centrifugal juicers. You can order a “Juice Fast” from them. Choose from four levels of intensity and one to five days in length. You can order them online and have them delivered straight to your door. Whether you take on the full fast or not, flavors like Carrot Almond Orange Cinnamon and Kale Cucumber Apple Lime are delicious and will make you feel a little closer to spring from the first sip. (One-day fasts start at $42)

Walk and talk

You know how in January all your friends reach out to get together and soon your calendar is full of dinner and drink dates? Catching up is nice, but all those happy hours and restaurant foods are probably doing nothing to help shake off the feeling of winter excess. Why not invite your next friend who reaches out to walk along Alki or Seward Park instead? You’ll get your catching up time and a double dose of endorphins along the way: getting your body moving, plus soaking up some natural light – no matter how gray it is!

Try a wrap, rub or scrub

Feeling sluggish? All of those heavy foods, holiday parties and the cold-induced staying in can leave anyone feeling in need of a little body sprucing. In that case, a massage, body wrap or body polish might be just what you need to feel a little lighter. Penelope and the Beauty Bar offers a special wrap called The Melt ($130-$195), which burns calories, flushes toxins and improves skin texture. “It’s like doing Bikram yoga in a body wrap,” says Rosen. “It’s great for weight loss and gives you an amazing glow.” Penelope also offers a cellulite massage aimed at improving circulation and warming up the body ($99-$120) and a quick body polish to help you shed those dead, dry skin cells ($85-$115). www.penelopeandthebeautybar.com.

Mindful exercise

Has the same old gym or jogging routine lost its spark? Yoga and Pilates have proven effects on calming the mind and toning the body. A 30-day challenge may be just what you need to reset your mood and get your body back on course for Spring. Studios like Be Luminous, in Belltown, offer a new student special, $40 for 30 days of unlimited yoga. If you’re a Pilates beginner, try Pilates Seattle, in South Lake Union, where daily specials offer economical options for private lessons.

