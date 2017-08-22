Check out cultural touch points and explore natural wonders.

Every time we travel somewhere, there are the typical tourist attractions and activities that we must hit up. Reno Tahoe is no exception: a trip to the area wouldn’t be complete without logging some serious outdoor time and enjoying the best food and libations Reno has to offer.

But if you’re a traveler who seeks activities that are a bit “off the beaten path,” chances are you’d love to expand your horizons and try some new and different things during your next trip to Reno Tahoe.

Here are four fun ways to broaden your horizons – whether it’s through adventure, art, or fun new summer events.

Check out some of Reno’s quirky eats

There’s no more delicious way to expand your horizons than by eating at some of Reno’s quirkiest restaurants.

To get a taste of Basque culture, check out Louis Basque Corner and be sure to order their world-famous picon punch.

If you’re a sushi fan, here’s a fun fact that you’ll definitely want to know before your trip: Reno is known for offering “all-you-can-eat sushi” options at its restaurants. In fact, if you don’t order it, you’re guaranteed to get a weird look from your server.

To get a literal taste of Lake Tahoe, get a drink at Alibi Ale Works, where the drinks are brewed with water from Lake Tahoe itself. Similarly, Brasserie Saint James brews their beer with water from an artesian well.

Burning Man exhibit at Nevada Museum of Art

“Burning Man” is basically synonymous with “Nevada.” If you’ve never made it to the festival but it’s always piqued your interest, you’re in luck: The Nevada Museum of Art recently opened a new exhibit titled “City of Dust: The Evolution of Burning Man.”

“City of Dust” includes never-before-seen photographs, artifacts, journals, sketches and notebooks that tell the story of how this world-famous desert convergence came to be – and how it continues to evolve. The exhibition also touches on Burning Man’s global impact and what the future may hold for the recently established Burning Man Project.

The exhibition takes up three galleries, each focusing on a specific era in Burning Man’s history.

Burning Man art can be seen around town all year round. Head over to Playa Art Park, the “Believe” sculpture in City Plaza, the Space Whale downtown, and The Generator in Sparks. There are also Black Rock City-themed murals located throughout the city.

Wide-open spaces

Make the most of your outdoor time by exploring Reno’s stunning wide-open spaces and taking in the views.

If you’re looking to hike to the top of a mountain near Lake Tahoe, Mount Rose is the highest mountain in Washoe County. An extinct volcano, it’s located directly in between Reno and Lake Tahoe and offers stellar 360-degree views of the area.

The scenic Mount Rose Scenic Drive, which stretches from Reno and Tahoe, is extremely popular. The 25-mile drive offers beautiful views of Washoe Valley, Washoe Lake, the Lake Tahoe Basin, and the high peaks of the Sierra mountains.

BaseCamp at Whitney Peak Hotel

For travelers who love rock climbing (either indoors or out), the climbing wall at Whitney Peak Hotel is a must. At 164 feet, The Guinness Book of World Records named it “The World’s Tallest Climbing Wall.”

Built into the side of the hotel, brave souls can scale the wall on their choice of color-coded foothold tracks. When you reach the top, you’re in for a stunning reward: incredible views of the Sierra mountains. It’s actually not all that different from the views you’d get after summiting a “real” rock wall.

If the outdoor wall sounds a little too high for your comfort, the 7,000-square-foot indoor bouldering park offers plenty of fun exploration options.

Head to Basecamp’s steam room and sauna to relax after your climbing wall adventure.

Check out VisitRenoTahoe.com for details on hotels, dining, nightlife, golf and other activities to make the most of your Reno Tahoe getaway.