You could say 11-year-old “wish kid” Izzy Russakoff is somewhat of an expert when it comes to doctor appointments. Doctors diagnosed her with PHACE syndrome, a collection of life-threatening birth defects, shortly after birth. At first, they thought she had hip dysplasia. When her mom, Wyndi Russakoff, noticed Izzy’s breathing seemed odd, doctors thought allergies might be the culprit. But Wyndi still felt something wasn’t right, and worked with doctors to order blood tests.

“He said we could go home and he’d call us when the results came back,” said Wyndi. “When I walked into the house, my phone was ringing. He said to come now … Right then, we moved into the hospital for six weeks.”

Izzy was in heart failure and that was the beginning of a lifelong litany of medical complications, tests, surgeries and unknowns. She sees 15 specialists and has had more surgeries than Wyndi can count. She wears a back brace 20 hours a day to stabilize her spine, as a result of her scoliosis. She has a pacemaker, will undergo multiple heart surgeries in her lifetime and is at risk of stroke.

But meet Izzy, and her medical condition is the last thing she’ll tell you about. Instead, she’ll fill you in on the latest book she’s read, play the piano for you, or offer to put on a play.

For Izzy, health challenges have been part of her life for as long as she can remember and despite it all, there have been many bright spots, including being referred to Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington, the local nonprofit that grants wishes to children with critical illnesses.

Izzy is one of more than 500 children currently waiting for their wishes because Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington doesn’t have all the support it needs to grant these wishes. “Wishes aren’t just nice, they are necessary,” says Barry McConnell, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington.

In fact, research shows children who have a wish granted build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness, giving them a higher quality of life and better health outcomes.

Now, Izzy has something incredible to look forward to and to help her fight: herwish to see the play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” in London will be granted soon. “It makes me feel better (to think about my wish),” she says. “After doctor appointments and shots, I have something really, really fun to look forward to.”

Izzy and her family are preparing for an unforgettable vacation away from occupational therapy appointments and doctor visits. They are looking forward to spending quality family time together outside of the hospital.

“Whatever comes next, you can remember that your wish came true. You can remember that for the rest of your life,” says Izzy.

It will take 520,000 frequent flier miles to send Izzy and her family on her wish trip. “Right now, 80 percent of wishes involve airline travel,” says McConnell. “Most people don’t realize that airfare is our single-largest expense and we are one of the only charities that can use miles. Those donations are just as useful to us as cash donations.”

How to help: Donate your frequent flier miles during the Wishes in Flight mileage drive right now. Or call 800-304-9474.