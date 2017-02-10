Personally identifiable information, health records and financial accounts are at risk without proper security.

Recent national events have placed cybersecurity and privacy issues at the center of public conversation. With the damage that can be done when data security is compromised visible on the world stage, our need to securely communicate, share and store information is clear.

“The biggest threat to cybersecurity is that we can’t predict where the threats are going to come from,” says Dr. Vincenzo A. Sainato, City University of Seattle professor and program director for the Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance. “Due to the irregular combination of and multiple types of threats, you have to be prepared for all of them in some manner. So in a way, every organization is facing every type of threat.”

The need to protect and secure information exists across organizations — from government to health care to business. Personally identifiable information, health records and financial accounts are commonly stored on information systems. If the security of those systems is compromised and the information is used maliciously, individual customers can be negatively affected — and the long-term credibility of an organization can be severely damaged. For organizations to effectively manage threats and safeguard their information, they have an increasing need for qualified cybersecurity professionals.

“What used to be a need for just large organizations has become one for small organizations as well, and there are not enough cybersecurity professionals to meet that need,” says Dr. Sainato.

According to research published by Cisco, there are more than 1 million unfilled security jobs worldwide. To help address this growing demand, City University of Seattle created and is now offering a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance. The program was developed with guidance from data security leaders and hiring managers in the public and private sectors.

“In cybersecurity there are two types of professionals — technology specialists and policy makers,” says Dr. Sainato. “Due to legislative and regulatory changes, we understand that we need people who understand policy, investigation and compliance. At CityU our approach is to teach students the technology side so that they can collaborate with technology specialists, but the focus is on the policy, assessment and analysis with respect to cybersecurity.”

Students in CityU’s Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance program learn to assess and investigate the misuse of data and information through the study of technologies, intelligence analysis, investigative processes and cyber-related offenses. This prepares graduates to address risks and enter the field as analysts or investigators on data security and cybercrime.

To provide flexibility and meet the needs of busy students, this program is offered online with the option to take select courses onsite. Individuals interested in learning more or pursuing a career in cybersecurity can visit www.cityu.edu.