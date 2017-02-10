The last three decades have seen fundamental change in the role of real estate economically and socially.

Thirty years ago, real estate was a relatively simple thing. In that pre-internet age, developers built things and investors bought them and held them over long periods of time. People bought homes using straightforward mortgage loans from a lender they had probably been saving with for years.

Yet today we witness a very different scene. The last three decades have seen fundamental change in the role of real estate economically and socially. Many of those changes have been positive, some less so, but what is undeniable is that these changes have made real estate more dynamic.

For 20 years, the changes were mainly financial. The mortgage market was liberalized and capital markets grew in importance through the development and growth in mortgage- backed securities and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Wall Street collided with Main Street.

These developments and innovations were, in many respects, hugely beneficial to real estate. However, the financial crisis of a decade ago highlighted the potential downsides; many of the factors contributing to the crisis were related to real estate. The crisis and the ensuing fallout illustrated how important it is for real estate professionals to have a comprehensive understanding of both the financial products being deployed as well as the nature and characteristics of the underlying real estate.

While financial innovation may have been the biggest single driver of change for the last 20 years, it is less so today. How we look at real estate, from the perspective of living in it, working in it and playing in it, is fundamentally changing — and millennials are playing an important role. They view real estate differently than older generations. This is evident in the rise of companies such as WeWork that change the way employees and employers view the workplace, with increased focus on flexibility as well as service. It is evident with firms such as Airbnb, which is transforming the travel sector. This is all in addition to the changes the internet and technology have brought to sectors such as retail and logistics.

Yet the changes observed go beyond just a generational shift and the impact of technological change. Globally, we are seeing the nature and source of economic growth alter. Global economic growth is no longer being driven by the traditional Western economies. Demographic changes are creating challenges for virtually every country in the world, whether that be the impact of an aging population in many European countries or the continued population growth in emerging economies. In 1995 there were 20 Chinese cities with populations over 1 million people. Today there are over 100. It is estimated that by 2030 that figure will have risen to close to 150. For the first time, the majority of people in the world are “urban,” a figure expected to rise to 75 percent by 2050.

This means that issues such as sustainable development, land use and infrastructure will be crucial. This isn’t just at a global level. Cities, Seattle included, are facing increasingly complex challenges with respect to infrastructure, housing affordability and the provision of adequate housing supply. On the positive side, while the death of the suburbs is frequently overstated, many U.S. cities have seen a revitalization of their downtown.

These challenges also provide opportunities, for both the increasing number of startups in the sector and individuals wishing to pursue a career in real estate. Masters programs, such as the one delivered by the Runstad Center at the University of Washington, aim to prepare students to be future leaders in a truly interdisciplinary sector.

It is safe to say that irrespective of background there is a job for anyone in the real estate industry, such is the diversity of skills needed. From the traditional routes into the sector via architecture, construction management, law, finance and urban planning to those adopting a slightly different perspective. Increasingly entrepreneurial and technological skills are playing a vital role in a sector that is fundamental to everything we all do throughout our life and through every day.

Real estate may be observing quite fundamental change, but that change is something that the industry needs to embrace.

