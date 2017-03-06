Transfer on-the-job experience and skills into education building blocks.

Ruth Reynolds’ path to a college degree started out as many others’: She enrolled in a university following high school, attending for two years before heading overseas for two quarters abroad. When she returned stateside, she enrolled at a community college that was closer to home. Before long, she had entered the workforce, and graduating was no longer a top priority.

She did well in her career – which included 24 years in the newsroom of The Spokesman Review – but she found that as she applied for other positions, she had the necessary experience, but not the required college degree.

Many jobseekers today encounter similar roadblocks to what Reynolds was facing. According to the Hechinger Report, among students who entered college in 2009, only 53 percent have subsequently graduated. This is down 2 percent from students who entered college in 2008.

Companies may overlook highly accomplished individuals with years of on-the-job training in favor of applicants who have diplomas. So, what can you do when you’re fully qualified for a job but don’t meet all of the education requirements?

Be honest. Even if you are just a few credits shy of your bachelor’s degree, don’t claim it if you don’t have it. Lying on your résumé will, in many cases, result in your immediate dismissal. You may know that you can do the job as well as someone with a four-year degree, but is telling what you may feel is a little lie worth the hit to your reputation? Even if you have a degree, who you know is oftentimes the best way to get your foot in the door. Join industry organizations and associations. Get a mentor in your field of work. Reach out to experts in your area via email or social media like LinkedIn and ask for advice. Customize your résumé. Carefully mine your work history for college-level education you’ve received on the job, and craft a résumé that specifically addresses the education requirements in the job posting. Also emphasize your work ethic and the progression of your responsibilities, as well as any certification or training programs you’ve taken over the years. Go back to school. Many universities and colleges offer credits for real-life experiences, through curriculum like Eastern Washington University’s Prior Learning Program. EWU’s Prior Learning Program offers returning students the opportunity to earn up to 45 elective credits through the development of detailed career portfolios that outline their skills and expertise learned on the job.

“We do a calculation of the credits they transfer into Eastern Washington or have at EWU and then we figure out how many more they still need to fulfill a B.A. requirement. The difference of that is their level of eligibility,” says John Neace, director of the program. Once the portfolios are complete, they are submitted to an academic department for evaluation, and credits earned are determined. The program saves returning students both time and money.

Returning to school through the Prior Learning Program was the route Reynolds took. “What was attractive to me when I first found out about the program is basically you get credit for what you’ve done and what you’ve achieved in your life – what you’ve been doing for your job, what your experiences have brought you. I could get credit for all of the things that I’ve been doing while I’m living my life, while I’m working and having a career,” says Reynolds.

Businesses hiring in the Spokane area take note: Reynolds will graduate in June with a bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with an emphasis on communications.

“Having a degree is going to open many doors just as far as the number of jobs I can apply for. I’m very interested in copyediting and writing, as well as the communications side of business, including community relations and internal and external communications,” she says.

