Remember how much fun a winter vacation can be in Bend, Oregon. It’s where you go to play!

It’s a joy to fill the family photo album with cherubic smiles and giggly vacation memories, but do you ever long for an adult escape?

When you plan a grownup getaway to Bend, Oregon, forget packing the wet wipes and diapers. On this adventure, there will be no wiping of noses or backsides that aren’t attached to your own body.

In fact, your body will be delighted by the nice things you plan to do to it in Bend. From snowshoeing and fat-biking in this outdoor-lover’s paradise, to filling your lungs with fresh air and your belly with craft beer and farm-fresh cuisine, you’ll nourish the whole package on your weekend trip to Bend.

If it’s a well-deserved escape with your gal pals you’re craving, make it easy by booking a nonstop flight from Seattle to Redmond, Oregon, or load up the car for the six-hour drive. Get settled with a mimosa at your cozy vacation home, bed-and-breakfast, or a chic boutique hotel in the heart of historic downtown Bend. Then stroll along the sparkling Deschutes River, feeling your heart rate slow as you swap smiles with friendly locals.

After that, savor brunch at one of Bend’s hip restaurants specializing in creative, locally sourced fare. Dessert takes the form of delicious mountain views and sun-baked desert landscapes. Bend’s wilderness is known as the country’s best outdoor playground, so make the most of it with a morning of skiing at Mount Bachelor and an afternoon of fat-bike riding with Cog Wild. Don’t forget to pack your hiking boots so you can trek Bend’s countless trails along rivers, lakes and lava caves.

Your body deserves some pampering after all that outdoor play, so visit one of Bend’s spas. Enjoy a customized, Eastern-inspired massage at Jinsei Spa. If it’s a couples’ getaway that brings you to Bend, Brasada Ranch offers a unique, private massage workshop so you and your partner can replicate your Bend bliss after returning home.

But this getaway is far from over, so let’s have another generous serving of fun.

Whether you’re traveling with your ski buddies or with a co-ed group of longtime pals, you won’t want to miss a trek along the legendary Bend Ale Trail. Sample hoppy IPAs, creamy porters, and rich stouts as you gather passport stamps to earn prizes along the biggest beer trail in the country.

Ready for more outdoor fun? Book a group outing with Wanderlust Tours and take your pick between a moonlight snowshoe tour or a cave adventure. If you’d rather stick with exercising your drinking arm, try their Local Pour Tour and visit a local distillery, cidery, craft beer brewery and kombucha brewery.

Since bonding with your buds is serious business, why not learn a new skill together? Try your hand at rock climbing with a guided adventure on the breathtaking red basalt cliffs at Smith Rock State Park, the birthplace of sport climbing.

When your weekend of Bend bliss ends, you’ve got a suitcase full of memories to take home with you. Best of all, you’re rejuvenated and ready to rejoin your family with a replenished mind, body and spirit.

Bend, Oregon is famous for outdoor pursuits and pristine beauty. Catch an art exhibit, dine at an award-winning restaurant, indulge yourself at a spa, or trek the legendary Bend Ale Trail, the largest beer trail in the West.