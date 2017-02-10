Getting fired from one job opened a door to learning and a new career.

Lee Blackstock says getting fired from a job several years ago was a blessing in disguise.

“I was in the Army for 12 years and, after a five-year break, I went back into the National Guard,” she says. “Fort Lewis was always my home base but I had had a lot of deployments. Some in Germany as well as in Kosovo, Thailand and Iraq.

“When I came back from my deployments, I was not adjusting well, so I lost the job I had for six years. I say sometimes that the best thing that ever happened to me was to get fired.”

The reason her bad experience turned out to be good fortune was that Blackstock decided to enroll in college to obtain a degree. She recently completed her degree in Interdisciplinary Studies (IDS) at Central Washington University-Pierce County.

Blackstock says she was working at Rally Point 6, an organization that provides resource information for veterans exiting the service, when she met Judy Colburn, regional director of CWU-Pierce, who encouraged her to complete her degree at CWU.

“I was already going to Pierce College for my two-year degree, so it was an easy decision to continue my studies at CWU-Pierce,” Blackstock says.

“I knew what I wanted to do in the future, which is helping veterans, but I had to have a degree,” she adds. She chose to double-major in Interdisciplinary Studies and Social Services because she thought the two would best equip her to pursue her goals.

“I figured that to help veterans I needed to be able to learn how to help all people and Social Services is the direction I went toward,” she says. “I went into IDS because I could learn a lot of different skills and it would help me learn how to help different interests.”

Still, it wasn’t always easy. Blackstock, 42, was juggling the demands of being a full-time student along with raising a family as well as holding a full-time job.

“To get my degree was a battle. I had a full-time job, full-time school, and full-time family. There were many nights I was up doing papers and research,” she says.

“I have one daughter that plays competitive softball, which is a lot of work. There are several practices a week all year-round. She is a senior in high school and is very academically driven,” Blackstock says. “Plus, she has never been the only one in the house. We have also helped to raise my younger brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.”

For the past two years, Blackstock, who is originally from Birmingham, Alabama, has worked with Camo 2 Commerce, a federally funded nonprofit organization located at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, which helps veterans transition into civilian employment. She says it’s been gratifying to be involved with a group with a mission that so closely aligns with her personal and professional goals.

“Camo 2 Commerce provides training to make it easier for military veterans to get employment,” she says. “I decided to work there to help with training and education of service members. I think it is so important to help soldiers know they have skills and that they can put those skills to work in the civilian world.”

Blackstock has, in fact, done so well in her position that she was recently promoted from a workforce development specialist to an education and training specialist.

“I don’t think I could have succeeded without the support and guidance of the staff and faculty at the CWU-Pierce center,” Blackstock says. “They were there for me, offering assistance and help whenever I needed it.”

Judy Colburn says Blackstock is exactly the kind of student CWU’s university centers are geared toward helping.

“We recognize that many of our students have other important commitments, whether it is a full-time job or raising a family, so we try to tailor our programs to meet their needs,” Colburn says. “Every time a student, like Lee, is able to complete his or her degree then I know we’ve done our job.”

Learn more about Central Washington University.