Surprise that special someone with a quick getaway right in Seattle's backyard.

Dinner? Check. Movie? Check. Same ol’, same ol’ “romantic” date? Check.

The season for roses, hearts, bubbly and romance is upon us. And while dinner and a movie are great, another night of routine doesn’t exactly scream creative. This year, Seattleites can surprise that special someone with a quick getaway right in our own backyard. A brief ride aboard the Victoria Clipper lands you in one of the world’s most romantic cities in beautiful Victoria, B.C. With a generous exchange rate ($1 USD = $1.34 CDN), sweeping ocean views and an array of intimate restaurants to cozy up in, Victoria is chock full of great date spots to check out this winter.

Sweep that special someone off their feet

Perched on the edge of the Inner Harbour, the slower pace and serene waters surrounding the Inn at Laurel Point make the resort-style hotel the perfect place to indulge in a little R&R. Bring your “A” game and spoil that special someone with the ingredients to the ultimate romantic escape – a botanical bath kit, chocolates and a bottle of bubbly. Finish with the quintessential breakfast in bed the next day.

Indulge in sensational sips

On a cold and blustery day, delight in a day trip north on the Cowichan Valley wine tour and warm your body and soul with some of the finest wines on Vancouver Island. On your way to three boutique wineries, you pass massive cedars and a glistening river flanking the road. Whisk away the afternoon sipping on crystal clear Ortega wines. This, combined with incredible vistas of the vineyards, will leave you dreaming of a return visit.

Discover Victorian-era romance

Remind your sweetie how well you clean up and dress in your best threads for a luxurious afternoon tea at the Empress. Live like a king and queen, sink into a plush couch and wrap your hands around a steaming hot cup of one of the hotel’s exquisite teas. Soak in the picturesque views of the boats bobbing in Victoria’s beautiful panoramic Inner Harbour. Want to get extra fancy? Add a couple of flutes of bubbly to your meal and toast to a special day.

Explore the trendy boutiques in the downtown core

Of course, the opportunity to spend some much-needed alone time with your sweetie is wonderful, but every now and then it’s also nice to be spoiled with a special gift. Make your way to the adorable Tonic jewelry store housed in Market Square for distinctive, handmade gold and silver baubles. Or, pop next door to Little Gold and pick up scented lotions. Bonus points for hopping into The Regional Assembly of Text next door where you can go old-school and craft a quick love letter on a typewriter.

Unwind at a seaside spa oasis

With sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and Mount Baker, there is no better place to rejuvenate your mind, body and spirit than the tranquil Oak Bay Beach Hotel. Indulge in a relaxing 60-minute side-by-side rubdown or listen as the waves crash against the shore as you and your partner soak in the steaming waters of an oceanside mineral pool. Afterward, snuggle up and catch a first-run movie during Tuesday movie night in the hotel’s David Foster Foundation Theatre.

Dine by candlelight

Nothing says romance like classic Italian fare. Tuck yourself into one of the private niches in Il Terrazoi’s courtyard and dine on Northern Italian cuisine while surrounded by flickering candles. Cap off your evening with a cocktail at the Chateau Victoria Hotel and Suites’ breathtaking rooftop lounge, Vista 18, or locals’ favorite, Veneto. Share a decadent dessert, groove to local tunes and take in panoramic views of the city as the lights click on and fill the sky with a warm glow.

Star gaze along the waterfront

When the sun begins to melt into the ocean at the end of the day, grab your sweetie and head out hand-in-hand on a moonlit stroll along the breakwater at Odgen Point. Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, it is just the two of you and the twinkling stars in the night sky.

Don’t spend another weekend curled up on the couch. Whether you are craving a lavish spa experience, fun shopping or a taste of Europe, Victoria offers plenty of romantic date ideas for an escape you both won’t forget.

