We all love the Pike Place Market, but how often do you locals visit it other when showing Seattle to out-of-town friends? And you newbies, is it all you expected?
All of you locals: We all love the Pike Place Market, but when was the last time you stopped by our 110-year-old institution? Do you still go there to buy fresh produce from a truck farm, or bread like they used to make in the old country?
Or is it like the Space Needle — visited mostly when showing Seattle to out-of-town friends.
We want to hear from you, about your Pike Place Market memories, about whether you still go there or why you don’t.
And if you’re a new arrival, what is your take on the market? It’s the Seattle place most asked about by tourists.
Most Read Stories
- Paul Allen’s colossal Stratolaunch plane emerges from its lair VIEW
- Evergreen State College closes after caller claims to be armed, en route to campus
- Princeton professor cancels Seattle talk after Fox News segment, death threats
- Future grandma has problem with plans for naming granddaughter | Dear Carolyn
- Mercer Island braces for new I-90 bottlenecks as light-rail work begins
Did it meet your expectations? Will you return?
Email Erik Lacitis at The Seattle Times at elacitis@seattletimes.com. Please include your phone number (not for publication) in case Erik needs a few more details.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.