We all love the Pike Place Market, but how often do you locals visit it other when showing Seattle to out-of-town friends? And you newbies, is it all you expected?

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

All of you locals: We all love the Pike Place Market, but when was the last time you stopped by our 110-year-old institution? Do you still go there to buy fresh produce from a truck farm, or bread like they used to make in the old country?

Or is it like the Space Needle — visited mostly when showing Seattle to out-of-town friends.

We want to hear from you, about your Pike Place Market memories, about whether you still go there or why you don’t.

And if you’re a new arrival, what is your take on the market? It’s the Seattle place most asked about by tourists.

Did it meet your expectations? Will you return?

Email Erik Lacitis at The Seattle Times at elacitis@seattletimes.com. Please include your phone number (not for publication) in case Erik needs a few more details.

Erik Lacitis: 206-464-2237 or elacitis@seattletimes.com Twitter @ErikLacitis