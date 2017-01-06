Officials are looking at establishing a mandatory curbside recycling program as early as 2020. Garbage rates go up Sunday in order to begin saving enough money to carry out the program.

When Ruby Irving-Hewey moved to Yakima 2½ years ago, she says she was astounded to discover the city didn’t offer recycling.

“I don’t understand why we don’t do more of it here in Yakima because a city this size should have recycling,” said Irving-Hewey, who frequently attends City Council meetings.

But times may be changing. City officials are looking at establishing a mandatory curbside-recycling program as early as 2020.

Garbage rates go up Sunday in order to begin saving enough money to carry out the program. The average household will pay $1.13 to $1.28 more per month.

A city recycling system likely would be modeled on a 2014 pilot program that served an area of nearly 600 households near Kissel Park.

Ninety percent of homes agreed to participate, with each getting a 32-gallon garbage can for general waste, a 96-gallon can for recyclables and a 96-gallon can for yard waste. Recycling and yard waste were picked up every other week, while garbage was still picked up every week.

It showed residents would use a curbside-recycling program, but many were unwilling to pay for the service, which was offered for free under the pilot program, said Loretta Zammarchi, Yakima solid waste and recycling manager.

Had a citywide and mandatory recycling program been in place, the average home would have paid an additional $6.62 per month — much more than the $2.50 that the majority of residents were willing to pay for recycling, according to a 2013 survey of residents.

“There’s an expectation out there that recycling should be free, but there’s a cost for recycling just like there’s a cost for landfill garbage. However, if you can get by with a smaller can of garbage you should be paying less,” said executive Washington State Recycling Association executive director Anne Baunach.

That’s exactly what the city found in the pilot, Zammarchi said.

Nearly three quarters of participants said they had a noticeable decrease in general waste and could use a 32-gallon garbage can instead of a 96-gallon can.

That could have significant cost implications within 10 years when the Terrace Heights landfill is full and garbage will have to be shipped 40 miles to the county’s remaining landfill north of Zillah.

“We’ve been fortunate to have a landfill that is very close, but according to county officials (the Terrace Heights landfill) only has about nine years before it closes. It’s anticipated that when that closes, all garbage will be sent to the Cheyne landfill,” she said.

The 80-mile round trip is anticipated to add nearly $1 million in costs, which residents and business will have to pay, she said.

The city currently sends 32,000 tons per year to the landfill. Recycling would significantly reduce that amount.

“You don’t want to be sending commodities to be buried that you could be selling,” Zammarchi said.

Advocates say recycling not only helps the environment, but would make the city more attractive to those looking to relocate.

“In Washington, people are coming to expect some type of recycling and they’re looking to cities to establish green policies to know their city is going to be nice to future generations,” Baunach said.

It’s an expectation especially prevalent in Washington, which leads the nation in amount of waste diverted from landfills, according to the state Department of Ecology.

But while recycling is big in the Puget Sound region, it has never flourished in Eastern Washington. That’s because the cost of using landfills is relatively low compared to the west side.

In Yakima County, the average tipping fee, or fee to drop off garbage, is $32 per ton, compared to $129 in King County and $109 in Snohomish County. Yakima County has among the lowest tipping fees in the state.

As a result, it can be more challenging to find a company to buy recycled materials than on the west side of the state, said Keith Kovalenko, district manager of Yakima Waste Systems, which offers a private recycling program to residents in and around Yakima. The company serves about 2,000 residential and commercial customers in the city, but Kovalenko said he’s not worried about the possibility of a city recycling program. He says he would still have his commercial customers and is open to partnering with the city to carry out their program.

“There’s not an incentive for customers to recycle here because garbage is generally inexpensive, so you’re not trying to divert enough waste to get a smaller cart and pay less,” he said.

Because of this, a mandatory citywide recycling program will most likely take a push from the City Council.

The council has taken the first steps by increasing garbage rates to homes by $1.13 or $1.28 per month depending on garbage can size starting this Sunday. A mandatory recycling plan will be drafted, but Zammarchi said it will still take several years to build enough reserves to afford even the startup costs.

“You certainly need, at a minimum, five new trucks with five new drivers. You’re looking at $1.7 million for trucks and maybe another $500,000 for labor, then you have $1.4 million for carts and then you don’t even figure in your processing cost per ton. You’re already looking at $3 million, easily,” she said.

As a result, the refuse division will use these next three years to look into finding a vendor to buy the recycled materials, how to best implement the program: phase it in or all at once and build up dwindling reserves so there’s enough money to support such a program and the garbage pickup.