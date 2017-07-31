The city planning commission has recommended denying a request to allow the sale of marijuana in a light-industrial zoning, even though growing and packaging pot would be allowable there.

YAKIMA — The opening of a fifth marijuana store in Yakima will likely have to wait.

The City Council is expected to review a planning-commission recommendation to deny a request allowing the sale of marijuana in light-industrial zones, areas of the city generally reserved for businesses that don’t generate much traffic.

The request to reconsider the zoning came from Ken Weaver, who owns Slow Burn in Union Gap and wants to open a Yakima store at the former Max’s Tavern on Third Street. He said that after an exhaustive search, that location was one of very few open buildings that fit other requirements for marijuana sales, such as distance from schools and day cares.

After reviewing zoning requirements, the commission remained firm in its original recommendation against Weaver’s plan, saying the sale of marijuana does not fit the location’s light-industrial designation.

Weaver thinks the issue runs deeper.

“I was asking them to let me rehab the old Max’s building because it’s in such a sorry state of disrepair,” he said. “It’s legal right now to grow marijuana there with that zoning, but they won’t let me sell it? That just comes back to people’s moral objection to marijuana. If they perceive an opportunity to vote against marijuana, that’s what they’re going to do.”

The planning-commission chairwoman, Patricia Byers, said the decision was based solely on the purpose of light-industrial zoning. The zone “is established to preserve areas near designated truck routes, freeways and railroads,” she said.

Allowing retail businesses would increase traffic and congestion, making it more difficult for large trucks to travel through the area and possibly diverting them into residential neighborhoods.

Marijuana production and packaging is still allowed in a light-industrial zone.