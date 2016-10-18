The 18-year-old student fell 11 feet onto a slab of concrete, police said.

SPOKANE — A Washington State University student remains in critical condition after falling from a second-floor balcony during a party.

The Spokesman-Review reports that police say Nathan Hopkins, of Davenport, Lincoln County, had been standing on a bench near the balcony railing when he lost his balance. The 18-year-old reportedly had been drinking when he fell 11 feet onto a slab of concrete.

The teen suffered serious head injuries and was taken to a Spokane hospital, where he remained in critical condition Monday.

The incident marked the third time someone has fallen from a College Hill residence this semester.

A 22-year-old Hayden Lake, Idaho, man fell 30 feet from WSU’s Kappa Delta sorority in August but suffered injuries that weren’t life threatening. In September, another WSU student was hospitalized after falling from a balcony.