A Mount Vernon police officer shot in the head late Thursday remains in critical, but stable condition

A Mount Vernon police officer who was shot in the head Thursday remains in critical but stable condition, a hospital spokeswoman reported early Sunday.

Mike “Mick” McClaughry, a 61-year-old father of three grown children and a grandfather, is being treated in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

McClaughry, 31-year veteran of the Mount Vernon Police Department, was shot late Thursday after responding to reports of gunfire near East Fir Street and North Laventure Road in Mount Vernon.

Ernesto Lee “Ernie” Rivas, 44, was later arrested in connection with the shooting, following an hourslong standoff that ended Friday morning.

Rivas — and two teenagers — are now being held on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, Skagit County prosecutors said.

Rivas, who has a long criminal history, had faced multiple felonies for a kidnapping in 1998, but avoided a three-strikes conviction that would have sent him to prison for life under a deal with prosecutors in Yakima County. Instead, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for two counts of unlawful imprisonment and one count of second degree theft.