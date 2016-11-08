At Seattle's Gas Works Park, dozens of women turned out in pantsuits to support their candidate, Hillary Clinton.

It could have been a boardroom meeting had the gathering not taken place on Kite Hill.

Still, the women were dressed for serious business. In a show of support for Hillary Clinton, dozens wore pantsuits for a photo shoot at Gas Works Park Tuesday morning.

With a gentle wind, and temperatures climbing into the high 60s, the weather couldn’t have been better for the gathering. No kites were flying, but enthusiasm for their candidate was running high.

Others took to social media to share their pantsuit pride.

The #pantsuitnation movement, of course, is a nod to Hillary Clinton’s style. The nationwide movement grew out of a Facebook group of Clinton fans, the Washington Post reports. Meanwhile, in New York, people flocked to the gravestone of Susan B. Anthony, a feminist leader.

These doctors proudly voting for women's rights, health care for all, and a country where love trumps hate. #pantsuitnation #imwithher pic.twitter.com/8JWD6JHYxv — Carroll Haymon (@ACHaymonMD) November 8, 2016

Alright #PantsuitNation. Time to #SuitUp! Go vote! Tell friends to vote. VOTE!! #GirlPower #H4A @HillaryClinton

The day is here! Celebrating and standing in pantsuit solidarity on Election Day! #iwillvote

Voting by mail is a bit anticlimactic, but #ImWithHer no matter what! #pantsuitnation pic.twitter.com/eEhBNW9Ckf — Hannah Nicholson (@HannahNich) November 8, 2016