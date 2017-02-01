The King County Sexual Assault Resource Center held a BEING LOUD Pop-up Event in Seattle’s Westlake Park to increase awareness of sexual assault and amplify the voices of those impacted.

Tiffany Sannes, a volunteer with the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center, placed Post-it notes onto a board alongside preventive-services specialist Rachel Taylor.

“I am a sexual-assault survivor,” said Sannes, “so after the (presidential) election I felt like I needed to come out and do something to raise awareness.”

Organizers invited people to put their names on colorful Post-it notes with the message “I stand with survivors of sexual assault.”