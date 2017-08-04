The fire cause around $300,000 of damage, the Seattle Fire Department tweeted.

Investigators are still trying to find the cause of an apartment fire that sent a woman to the hospital Friday afternoon in Seattle, Seattle Fire Department tweeted.

Crews were dispatched to the 1700 block of East Denny Way in the Capitol Hill area at 3:18 p.m. and put the fire out within an hour.

Medics transported the woman in her 60s to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, the fire department tweeted. Harborview did not have an update on her condition Friday night.

The fire started in the bedroom of the third-floor unit and spread to the attic and third floor.

It caused around $200,000 damage to the structure and $100,000 to the contents of the building, according to tweets.