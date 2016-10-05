Medics took the woman, whose age is unknown, to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment, police said. The crash remains under investigation.
An unidentified woman was hit by a car in Bellevue and sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening, police said.
The circumstances that led to the crash, which Bellevue police said occurred at Bellevue Way Northeast and Northeast Second Street before 5:10 p.m., remain unknown.
Medics took the woman, whose age is unknown, to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment, police said.
Around 5:30 p.m., police reported on Twitter that they were interviewing witnesses and the driver of the car.
Police closed the area on Bellevue Way to investigate. They are urging commuters to take alternative routes and expect the closure to impact traffic into Wednesday evening.
No further details were available.
