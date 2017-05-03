The Police Department says the woman’s shooting might be connected to a robbery about four blocks away.

Share story

Evan Bush
By
Seattle Times enterprise producer

Police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times in North Seattle just after 12 a.m. Wednesday.

After reports of shots being fired in the 5200 block of 19th Avenue Northeast in the University District, officers arrived to find a woman lying on the ground, according to the Seattle Police Department’s blotter.

Seattle Fire Department medics took the woman to Harborview Medical Center.

Officers found 9-mm shell casings nearby, according to the police blotter. The shooting might be connected to a robbery about four blocks away, police said.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

A robbery victim at that scene did not cooperate with police, according to the blotter.

Evan Bush: 206-464-2253 or ebush@seattletimes.com On Twitter @evanbush