The Police Department says the woman’s shooting might be connected to a robbery about four blocks away.

Police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times in North Seattle just after 12 a.m. Wednesday.

After reports of shots being fired in the 5200 block of 19th Avenue Northeast in the University District, officers arrived to find a woman lying on the ground, according to the Seattle Police Department’s blotter.

Seattle Fire Department medics took the woman to Harborview Medical Center.

Officers found 9-mm shell casings nearby, according to the police blotter. The shooting might be connected to a robbery about four blocks away, police said.

A robbery victim at that scene did not cooperate with police, according to the blotter.