The woman suffered a leg injury and a nearby hiker called 911.

Volunteers with Snohomish County Search and Rescue helped hoist a woman off Mount Pilchuck Tuesday afternoon after she injured her leg.

A person on a trail called 911 after discovering the woman had slipped on snow at 4,800 feet on the west side of the mountain, said Shari Ireton of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

A volunteer rescue technician assisted the woman and both were lifted out of the area by helicopter.

Four deputies, one deputy pilot and four volunteers from Snohomish County Volunteer Search and Rescue and Everett Mountain Rescue responded.